Radio Cherry Bombe Podcast Is Taping at FnB in Scottsdale

The Radio Cherry Bombe podcast tour is stopping in Scottsdale's FnB to talk with Charleen Badman and more women in the Phoenix food world.

Attention #bombesquad. Cherry Bombe — the biannual magazine and weekly podcast highlighting and celebrating women and food — is coming to Phoenix. Well, more specifically, Scottsdale, for a live taping of the Radio Cherry Bombe Podcast at FnB tomorrow.

The taping is part of 2019's Radio Cherry Bombe: The Food for Thought Tour. The Phoenix area is the fourth stop on the tour; other cities include Baltimore, San Diego, Houston, and Miami. This panel-style episode of the female-focused food podcast will be recorded with the help of a few big names in the Phoenix food world.

Of course. there’ll be recent James Beard Award winner and FnB chef Charleen Badman. Also up to speak will be Sasha Raj of 24 Carrots, Emma Zimmerman of Hayden Mills, Helen Yung of Sweet Republic, Tempe baker Ryann Hulme, and more.

There will be also be some networking opportunities and, of course with this crowd, treats.

Tickets, which were $30, recently sold out. But there's a place on the ticketing site to sign up for the wait list.

This Radio Cherry Bombe: Food For Thought tour stop is happening at FnB from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. To hear the show, subscribe to Radio Cherry Bombe wherever you get your podcasts. For more information, visit the Cherry Bombe website.