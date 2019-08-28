 


    Herban Planet
Deals for National Red Wine Day in Greater Phoenix
Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Deals for National Red Wine Day in Greater Phoenix

Susana Orozco | August 28, 2019 | 7:00am
Today is National Red Wine Day, so it's time to raise a glass of your favorite red. Celebrate the cabernet sauvignons, pinots, merlots, malbecs, and all of your other favorite reds at these local wine spots across the Valley.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria


Multiple Locations


Red wine pairs perfectly with Grimaldi's coal brick-oven pizza, especially its own signature Mille Gradi. From 3:30 to 6 p.m. on August 28, get $3 off a glass of wine or $15 off a bottle (excludes house wine).

The Whining Pig


Multiple Locations


Grab a friend and head out to one of The Whining Pig locations for happy hour from 1 to 8 p.m. Glasses of wine start at $6 and all bottles of wine in-house are $5 off. The menu offers a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches and you can enjoy your glass of red with some old-fashioned table games.

The Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge


Multiple Locations


Relax at The Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge and enjoy $5 red sangrias. Discounted red wines will also be available during happy hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CHoP Chandler Steakhouse


2625 West Queen Creek Road, Chandler


What to pair with your top-notch steak? A glass of red wine. On August 28, select bottles of red wine will be discounted one-third of the price at CHoP Chandler Steakhouse

