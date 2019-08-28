Deals for National Red Wine Day in Greater Phoenix

Today is National Red Wine Day, so it's time to raise a glass of your favorite red. Celebrate the cabernet sauvignons, pinots, merlots, malbecs, and all of your other favorite reds at these local wine spots across the Valley.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Multiple Locations



Red wine pairs perfectly with Grimaldi's coal brick-oven pizza, especially its own signature Mille Gradi. From 3:30 to 6 p.m. on August 28, get $3 off a glass of wine or $15 off a bottle (excludes house wine).

Has the Whining Pig ever let you down? Lauren Cusimano

The Whining Pig

Multiple Locations



Grab a friend and head out to one of The Whining Pig locations for happy hour from 1 to 8 p.m. Glasses of wine start at $6 and all bottles of wine in-house are $5 off. The menu offers a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches and you can enjoy your glass of red with some old-fashioned table games.

The Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge

Multiple Locations



Relax at The Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge and enjoy $5 red sangrias. Discounted red wines will also be available during happy hour from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CHoP Chandler Steakhouse

2625 West Queen Creek Road, Chandler



What to pair with your top-notch steak? A glass of red wine. On August 28, select bottles of red wine will be discounted one-third of the price at CHoP Chandler Steakhouse.