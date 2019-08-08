 


    Herban Planet
4
Deconstructed s'mores plus chocolate-covered bacon at Beckett’s Table.EXPAND
Beckett’s Table

Ridiculous National S’mores Day 2019 Treats in Greater Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | August 8, 2019 | 7:00am
Let’s start with the history lesson. The s’more was maybe created by Campfire Marshmallows brand, which called it the Graham Cracker Sandwich, sometime in the 1920s. Or it was 1927 specifically, as a “some more” recipe is found in the book Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts. Either way,

Over time, the s’more has gone beyond the highly anticipated camping snack. There’s Kellogg's Smorz Cereal, hotel chains have s’mores stations, and restaurant occasionally have upscale versions of the dessert on the menu.

One of those occasions happens to be coming up. This Saturday, August 10, is National S’mores Day, and here’re what some Valley eateries are doing about it.

Beckett's Table


3717 East Indian School Road


Beckett’s Table is offering something special for this special day. Find a deconstructed s’mores consisting of of housemade, caramelized marshmallows, chocolate-covered bacon, and caramel whipped peanut butter — all between two golden graham crackers. And if you’d rather have something closer to the classic, or the s’mores on a log.

The S’mores on Fire doughnut.
Donut Bar

Donut Bar


16205 North Scottsdale Road, #110, Scottsdale


Trouble deciding between doughnuts or s’mores? Agonize no more at Donut Bar. The S’mores on Fire is a chocolate cake doughnut with a marshmallow glaze, then topped with graham cracker crumbs, more chocolate, and a toasted mallow for $3. If you’d like to go bigger, the S’mores Big Poppa Tart clocks in at a full pound. This $5 “meal” is a doughnut filled with chocolate grenache and stuffed with a whole Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Frosted S'Mores pastry.

The S’mores Pancakes tower.EXPAND
Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations


This imaginative brunch spot is of course all over something like National S’mores Day. At one of four locations of Hash Kitchen, try the S’mores Pancakes — a small tower of chocolate chip pancakes topped with marshmallow fluff, graham cracker dust, a campfire-style marshmallow, and a drizzling of Nutella. An order of these babies is $12.

Behold, the “I Love You S’mores” kit for home delivery.
XO Marshmallow

Your House


How would we know your address?


If you’re interested in the DIY route, XO Marshmallow offers the “I Love You S’mores” kit for home delivery. The s’mores package includes 12 gourmet XO Marshmallows, one bar of Vosges smoked salt chocolate, 10 homemade, gluten-free graham crackers, and one ceramic s’mores stick. The kit is $16 online, and can be shipped anywhere in the U.S.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

