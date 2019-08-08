Ridiculous National S’mores Day 2019 Treats in Greater Phoenix

Let’s start with the history lesson. The s’more was maybe created by Campfire Marshmallows brand, which called it the Graham Cracker Sandwich, sometime in the 1920s. Or it was 1927 specifically, as a “some more” recipe is found in the book Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts. Either way,

Over time, the s’more has gone beyond the highly anticipated camping snack. There’s Kellogg's Smorz Cereal, hotel chains have s’mores stations, and restaurant occasionally have upscale versions of the dessert on the menu.

One of those occasions happens to be coming up. This Saturday, August 10, is National S’mores Day, and here’re what some Valley eateries are doing about it.

Beckett’s Table

3717 East Indian School Road



Beckett’s Table is offering something special for this special day. Find a deconstructed s’mores consisting of of housemade, caramelized marshmallows, chocolate-covered bacon, and caramel whipped peanut butter — all between two golden graham crackers. And if you’d rather have something closer to the classic, or the s’mores on a log.

The S’mores on Fire doughnut. Donut Bar

Donut Bar

16205 North Scottsdale Road, #110, Scottsdale



Trouble deciding between doughnuts or s’mores? Agonize no more at Donut Bar. The S’mores on Fire is a chocolate cake doughnut with a marshmallow glaze, then topped with graham cracker crumbs, more chocolate, and a toasted mallow for $3. If you’d like to go bigger, the S’mores Big Poppa Tart clocks in at a full pound. This $5 “meal” is a doughnut filled with chocolate grenache and stuffed with a whole Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Frosted S'Mores pastry.

EXPAND The S’mores Pancakes tower. Hash Kitchen

Hash Kitchen Multiple Locations



This imaginative brunch spot is of course all over something like National S’mores Day. At one of four locations of Hash Kitchen, try the S’mores Pancakes — a small tower of chocolate chip pancakes topped with marshmallow fluff, graham cracker dust, a campfire-style marshmallow, and a drizzling of Nutella. An order of these babies is $12.

Behold, the “I Love You S’mores” kit for home delivery. XO Marshmallow

Your House

How would we know your address?



If you’re interested in the DIY route, XO Marshmallow offers the “I Love You S’mores” kit for home delivery. The s’mores package includes 12 gourmet XO Marshmallows, one bar of Vosges smoked salt chocolate, 10 homemade, gluten-free graham crackers, and one ceramic s’mores stick. The kit is $16 online, and can be shipped anywhere in the U.S.