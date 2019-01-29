21 Valley Dining Deals for Super Bowl 2019

Super Bowl Sunday is an unofficial holiday in America. Whether you prefer to watch the game at home or plan to drop by your favorite restaurant to cheer for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, you need to know where to snag the best deals for a reasonable price. Don't worry, there are several spots to choose from, from fast-casual to high-end, sporting some hard-to-resist dining specials. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Eastern this Sunday, February 3, so prepare to eat, drink, and get in some football.

Here is the official Valley dining guide for Super Bowl LIII.

Continue Reading

Sauce

Multiple locations

Pizza is never a bad idea even if it isn't Super Bowl Sunday, but Sauce is adding an extra incentive for those of you who want to keep it low-key at home. From now till February 3, choose the Pizza Party, Florence Party Pack, or create a custom order of salads, pastas, soups, sides, and desserts — and be automatically registered for a $200 gift card to Sauce as well.

EXPAND Wings, pizza, and beer — perfect game day food. Courtesy of Doughbird

Doughbird

4385 East Indian School Road

Pass the wings, please. If you are hosting at home, leave the cooking to Doughbird. Until 5 p.m. on February 3, to-go orders for $22 include one order of wings, one pizza, and two sauces of your choice. Alcohol isn't included, but Doughbird offers 20 percent off to-go beer and bottles of wine.

EXPAND True Food Kitchen will satisfy those who want to stick with their diet plan on Super Bowl Sunday. Courtesy of True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen

Multiple locations

Some of you might want to keep your New Year's resolutions and stick with your diet. True Food Kitchen is offering 25 percent off on all to-go orders. Options like kale guacamole, fennel chicken sausage pizza, grilled fish tacos, or a spicy panang curry bowl will keep the calories in check. If you have gluten-free, vegetarian, or vegan friends attending your party, there are several items on the menu that will be sure to please.

In honor of the 53rd Super Bowl, wings are 53 cents. Courtesy of Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery

Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery

4321 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Wings for 53 cents? Is that a typo? Nope. Two Brothers is commemorating Super Bowl LIII with deals on wings and growlers priced with the choice of an Arizona brewed beer for $5.30. Sit back and don't be afraid to order a round of wings and drinks for everyone at the table.

Padre Murphy's

4338 West Bell Road, Glendale

Want to make certain you have a great view of the game anywhere in the restaurant? Padre Murphy's will have the big game on over 100 televisions. And for those die-hard fans, there will be prizes given away every quarter with food and drink specials all throughout the game. An added plus — The Rooster from NBC Sports Radio will be broadcasting live. Take a seat and enjoy Kick Ass Chili Cream Nachos for $11.50 and sloppy joes with homemade potato chips for $9.99. Patron shots and specialty drinks are $5, while beers are $3.

Warm up with some chili on Super Bowl Sunday. Courtesy of Trapp House BBQ

Trapp Haus BBQ

511 East Roosevelt Street

We may not be in Texas, but that doesn't mean there aren't barbecue deals in the Valley. For $50, you can take a platter home that includes four mac rolls, six barbecue sliders, 12 crack wings, and a half-pound of bourbon-glazed rib tips. For catering orders, Trapp Haus' popular Dino Bones, code for monster-sized smoked short ribs, are available for preorder.

Roaring Fork

4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Wood-fired favorites are on the menu at Roaring Fork. After 4 p.m., patrons can go upscale with the "buy one entree, get one free" deal. Some of the options include sugar-cubed duck breast with onion jam, sour cherry mustard, and little cabbages, or spit-roasted half chicken with green beans, corn bread stuffing, and roasted garlic jus. The wood-fire rotisserie may not scream football, but hey, you can make your own rules on Super Bowl Sunday with your culinary preferences.

Salty Sow

4801 East Cactus Road

There are several farm-to-table restaurants in the Valley, but Salty Sow, with its open seating and casual atmosphere, offers handcrafted cocktails in a rustic but upbeat setting. For one evening only, Salty Sow is celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with "Dinner on Us," where diners can order one entree to get another for free. Choose from hand-cut filet mignon, bacon butter pork chops, or rainbow trout almandine.

EXPAND Courtesy of Kelly’s at Southbridge

Kelly's at Southbridge

7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale

Looking to watch the game outdoors in Old Town Scottsdale? Grab your favorite spot outside at Kelly's during their all-day Super Bowl viewing party with a mega-screen television so you don't miss any of those fabulous Tom Brady throws. Go VIP with bottle service and each lounge features like a personal 55-inch television. The menu includes $5 pretzels, $7 nachos, $8 wings, and $8 jalapeño dip. Since New England is playing, clam chowder will be available on the menu. Come chill outside, because even though it'll cold in Atlanta, the weather will almost certainly be perfect in Phoenix.

The Market by Jennifer's

3603 East Indian School Road, Suite A

For the game, 30 people are coming to your bash at home and of course, you don't have time to wait in line. Place your order by February 1 to arrange for curbside pickup at The Market by Jennifer's. For $35 a person, a platter will feature Southwest-style grilled Italian sausage, prime rib sliders, hot-sauced chicken wings, crab dip with crostini, and individual crudites of baby vegetables. When you get home, all you have to do is set up, and within minutes, you're Super Bowl ready.

Dave & Buster's Tempe Marketplace

2000 East Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

If you want to take a break from watching the game and play video games, Dave & Buster's guests will be treated to unlimited wings and video game play for $19.99 per person. To accommodate a bigger party, there are several package options that include seating in the VIP sports lounge. The bar also offers fun cocktails, over 20 beers, and even wine. Play the arcade, watch the game, or chill in the restaurant.

EXPAND If you're not feeling the wings, have some cheese and meat from this board at Twin Peaks. Courtesy of Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks

Multiple locations

If buckets of beer will help you forget your team is losing, Twin Peaks will ease your sorrow with their mix and match, five beers for $20 deal. To balance all the booze, dip your 24 bone-in naked, bone-in breaded, or boneless wings in seven different sauces — everything from jalapeño butter to Thai chili. If wings aren't your thing, the Double Peaks sampler has fried pickles, buffalo tenders, and mozzarella bites for $22. With 100 large-screen TVs, you can feel the noise when either the Rams or Patriots score a touchdown.

EXPAND Not into football? Sample a beer flight at Thirsty Lion. Courtesy of Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill

Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill

Multiple Locations

Looking for a cosmopolitan flair to your football watching experience? Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill blends European and American pub atmospheres for an interesting game-watching ambiance. Happy hour specials include $4.95 well drinks, house wine, and margaritas, which you can pair with creamy queso dip, chipotle hummus, and bacon-wrapped barbecue prawns. Some people might not be feeling the football vibe, but it's fine, there's a chance to sample a beer flight at the bar.

EXPAND Wings are 75 cents all day during Super Bowl Sunday. Courtesy of Uptown Alley

Uptown Alley

13525 North Litchfield Road, Surprise

During halftime, a perfect way to keep that sports rhythm going is to bowl a few games (because who's watching Maroon 5?). At Uptown Alley, you can sip some beer, bowl a strike, and watch whether the Patriots or Rams are going to take the lead. Here is the unexpected good surprise — wings are 75 cents all day long on Super Bowl Sunday. Choose from seven different flavors — buffalo, garlic Parmesan, habanero, spicy garlic, Carolina mustard, house barbecue, or Thai peanut. For those who want a to-go option, Uptown Alley is offering large, one topping pizzas and 20 wings for $24, or two large one-topping pizzas for $24.

Paz Cantina

330 East Roosevelt Street

Cheer on your favorite team with a round of margaritas, bottled beers, or mules all under $5 at Paz Cantina. For $12, "We Call It" beer buckets are available to complement the carne asada, pollo asado, hamburgers, and hot dogs on the grill. If you want to stay local, you can find a refuge in this 7,000-square-foot space that serves authentic Mexican cuisine.

Fired Pie

Multiple Locations

On February 3, don't forget to mention the Super Bowl when ordering a to-go option at Fired Pie. When you do, enjoy an additional 10 percent off. The catering packages for 10 or more guests include eight mix-and-match, 11-inch pizzas and a large catering salad for $93.99. For 20 guests, you can get 12 mix-and-match, 11-inch pizzas and two large catering salads for $153.99. Don't forget the add-ons like garlic cheese crisps, meatball trays, and chocolate chip cookies.

EXPAND Try some pub grub in an upscale bar environment. Courtesy of Social Tap Eatery

Social Tap Eatery

4312 North Brown Avenue, Scottsdale

In Old Town Scottsdale, Social Tap is a spacious, modern sports bar serving upscale pub grub in rustic-chic environment. All day on Sunday, February 3, Social Tap will also be offering food and drink specials including markdowns on Tito's, Jack Daniel's, and Peroni. There will be a DJ all day and a fans can enjoy a special 6-by-5-foot TV screen for viewing the big game. Each person that comes in for the Super Bowl will be charged $75 individually which will go toward discounted food and drinks all day.

BLK Live

7301 East Butherus Drive, Scottsdale

If you are craving an upscale casual dining spot, BLK Live features two fully equipped stages and a swimming pool with a contemporary steakhouse-inspired dining space. On Super Bowl Sunday, BLK Live features $20 all-you-can-eat wings, $4 domestic drafts, $5 import and craft drafts, and $4 Fireball shots for the day.

EXPAND Get 15 percent off your tab at The Vig. Courtesy of The Vig

The Vig

Multiple Locations

In between quarters, guests can play corn hole, listen to live music, and trade shots over ping-pong. The Vig is everything outdoors and carries a hip appeal. On Super Bowl Sunday, all five locations will offer patrons 15 percent off their tab after 4 p.m. Load up on fries, handcrafted cocktails, and the signature Vig burger while multitasking between the game and outdoor fun.

Half Moon Sports Grill

Multiple Locations

Get the party started early with "Three Olives Meat Mary" — a Bloody Mary featuring vodka, bacon, and a meat straw for $7. Other drink specials are also available, including beers under $4 and Fireball shots for $3. Complement your drink with a third-generation family pizza recipe featuring a butter-and-herb-flavored cracker crust topped with mozzarella and Asiago cheese. On game day, the price is $10 for dine-in and takeout. If you want to watch the game with only your crew, private reservations are available, but must be made 24 hours in advance.

24 Carrots Natural Café and Juice Bar

1701 East Guadalupe Road, Tempe

The Valley shows some love for vegans on February 3. At 24 Carrots Natural Cafe and Juice Bar, find the "Super Bowl Munchies" menu with garlic-herb pretzel nuggets and mustard beer "cheeze" for $30, a slider pack with barbecue pulled jackfruit and coleslaw for $40, or the Mega Nosh Board with hummus, homemade "cheeze" and seasonal house-made pickles, crackers, and fruit for $65. These items are available for preorder through January 30 by calling 480-753-4411.