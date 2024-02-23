 Take a look at the 2024 Arizona Strong Beer Festival in Scottsdale | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Photos

18 photos from the Arizona Strong Beer Festival in Scottsdale

Craft brewers and beer fans gathered to celebrate local pours at the Arizona Strong Beer Festival.
February 23, 2024
Samples of great beer were plentiful all day at Salt River Fields for the annual Arizona Strong Beer Festival.
Samples of great beer were plentiful all day at Salt River Fields for the annual Arizona Strong Beer Festival. Jacob Tyler Dunn
Share this:
The Arizona Strong Beer Festival returned to Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Feb. 17 for craft beer enthusiasts to try some of the best brews our state has to offer.

The day, filled with fun and festivities, is the signature celebration for Arizona Beer Week. This year, over 170 breweries brought more than 500 different brews to sample. Attendees enjoyed world-class brews, award-winning brands and beautiful weather.

The Strong Beer Festival particularly highlights some of our local breweries' biggest brews, meaning they are high in alcohol content. The event is hosted annually by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, a nonprofit organization that promotes and advocates for the craft brewing industry in the Grand Canyon State.


click to enlarge Three women at a beer festival with pretzels and crowns.
Fans rocking some crowns from Throne Brewing Company. Spirits were high throughout the day.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Playing cornhole at a beer festival.
Plenty of games and fun were to be had around the VIP section.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Server hands drink to customer.
The festival included more than just beer. Clubtails gave out samples of their signature cocktails in a can.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Wrestlers outside.
Wrestling, sponsored by Phoenix Beer Co., put the strong in AZ Strong Beer Festival.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Crowd at Strong Beer Fest.
Along with plenty of beer samples, attendees enjoyed sightseeing and people-watching.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Crowd at beer festival.
Fans flocked to Salt River Fields to enjoy the full day under the Arizona sun.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Four friends in a beer tent.
Fans gather at Tempe favorite Four Peaks Brewing.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Disco party at the O.H.S.O. tent.
O.H.S.O. had it's own "speakeasy" booth behind it's tasting booth and it was all the rage.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Couple post with pretzel necklaces.
Attendees got decked out in cool shirts and accessories at the Strong Beer Festival.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Pouring strong iced tea.
Voodoo Ranger's hard iced tea was another non-beer option at the festival.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Friends at beer festival.
This Disney-inspired crew enjoyed fun in the sun.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Colorful vendor tents.
Fun vendor booths were scattered between all the brewery booths at the Strong Beer Festival.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Man in a balloon hat with beer.
Chester Brown rocked a balloon headpiece while enjoying a sampler of beer.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Pouring beer from a trailer.
Flagstaff's Historic Brewing Co. traveled to the Valley for the Strong Beer Fest.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Man hands beer to woman.
Valley native Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. passed out samples of their beer at the Strong Beer Festival.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Couple poses for selfie.
Fans taking a selfie to commemorate the day.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
click to enlarge Group at beer festival.
The Arizona Strong Beer Festival celebrated a fun-filled event in 2024.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Platform 18 debuts new menu inspired by 'queens of New York'

Cocktails

Platform 18 debuts new menu inspired by 'queens of New York'

By Sara Crocker
Celebrated local restaurateur moving into former Southern Rail

Food & Drink News

Celebrated local restaurateur moving into former Southern Rail

By Tirion Boan
The Laveen BBQ celebrates its 72nd annual event this weekend

Food & Drink News

The Laveen BBQ celebrates its 72nd annual event this weekend

By Rudri Patel
The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge in Tempe has closed

Food & Drink News

The Golden Pineapple Craft Lounge in Tempe has closed

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation