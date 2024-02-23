18 photos from the Arizona Strong Beer Festival in Scottsdale

click to enlarge Fans rocking some crowns from Throne Brewing Company. Spirits were high throughout the day. Jacob Tyler Dunn

The Arizona Strong Beer Festival returned to Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Feb. 17 for craft beer enthusiasts to try some of the best brews our state has to offer.The day, filled with fun and festivities, is the signature celebration for Arizona Beer Week. This year, over 170 breweries brought more than 500 different brews to sample. Attendees enjoyed world-class brews, award-winning brands and beautiful weather.The Strong Beer Festival particularly highlights some of our local breweries' biggest brews, meaning they are high in alcohol content. The event is hosted annually by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, a nonprofit organization that promotes and advocates for the craft brewing industry in the Grand Canyon State.