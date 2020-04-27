TasteMakers Market Is Another Way to Shop and Ship Arizona Food Products

When you can't go here, you can go to the TasteMakers Marketplace.

There is one more outlet for hungry consumers to order food, as well as cooking and cocktail supplies, while keeping it local. The recently launched TasteMakers Marketplace is a virtual farmers market of sorts, displaying goods from small businesses across the country — including Arizona products.

TasteMakers itself is actually a food-focused TV series on PBS (yes, and on Arizona PBS), where host Cat Neville spotlights the creators behind a variety of small food and drink-focused companies across the United States. The new TasteMakers Marketplace is where products highlighted on the show may be purchased by pumped viewers.

Other Arizona businesses are found at the TasteMakers Marketplace, including products from Iconic Cocktail Co. Jacob Tyler Dunn

So far, Arizona businesses offering artisan goods on the site include The Fig & The Knife, Iconic Cocktail Co., Shrubwell, Hope's Artisan Bread, and Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry.

“We could not be more excited to be included in the launch of the TasteMakers site,” co-owner of Sphinx Date Co. Rebecca Seitz says in a press release. “With all the changes and restrictions that have taken place over the course of just the last 30 days or so, this avenue could give us a boost of new consumers we need right now to help save our business.”

However, the online store is simply an additional way to get food and drink items to those looking to support the Phoenix and Arizona food world. More products can usually be found on the individual companies' websites. For example, Sphinx’s complete collection of retail items are still available directly from the Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry website.

For more information, and to check out other merchants, see the TasteMakers Marketplace website.