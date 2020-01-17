 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Now closed.EXPAND
Now closed.
Lauren Cusimano

Tempe Public Market Cafe Has Closed for Good

Lauren Cusimano | January 17, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

Tempe Public Market Café, found at Rural and Warner roads, reopened on June 10 after a heavy remodel. Now it has re-closed, but for good this time, as of today — Friday, January 17.

The closing was announced via social media.

"This was not an easy decision and we can not express our gratitude for every person that has supported us on this journey,” the online statement reads. “We have seen great success here, however, this was the next leg of our journey. Our team is continuing to grow and pursue other opportunities, stay tuned for more the come.”

Dave Chamberlin was president of the 3,400-square-foot Tempe Public Market Café. In June, chef and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin announced he was stepping away from his Tempe establishments — Tempe Public Market Café and Ghost Ranch. He said he and his restaurant partner had decided to go their separate ways after spending 10 years in the restaurant business together.

Tempe Public Market Café opened in January 2018.

For hours and more information, see the Tempe Public Market Café website.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

