Chef Aaron Chamberlin Stepping Away From Tempe Restaurants

Today, chef and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin announced that he was stepping away from his Tempe establishments, Tempe Public Market Café and Ghost Ranch — both found at the northeast corner of Rural and Warner roads. He said he and his restaurant partner have decided to go their separate ways after spending 10 years in the restaurant business together.

I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past decade at all of our restaurants and so thankful for all of the employees and customers that have supported us," Chamberlin says via Instagram. "This was a hard decision, but the right one!"

Chamberlin will no longer be affiliated with Tempe Public Market Cafe. Courtesy of Phoenix Public Market Café

However, Chamberlin reassures he's sticking with his Phoenix-proper eateries — Phoenix Public Market Cafe in downtown Phoenix and Taco Chelo on Roosevelt Row.

"I’ll be putting all of my energy into making the Phoenix Public Market Café a continued success and growing Taco Chelo," Chamberlin says.

Tempe Public Market Café opened in January 2018, followed by Ghost Ranch in August. The area, along with Cotton & Copper, also won a Best of Phoenix award in 2018 for best dining corner.

More updates to come as the story unfolds. To learn more, visit the Tempe Public Market Café website and the Ghost Ranch website.