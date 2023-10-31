The 6 best things we ate this month around Phoenix

A massive perk of writing about food is that in order to do so, you have to try a lot of dishes. Throughout the month, the Phoenix New Times dining team visits restaurants and eateries all over the Valley, whether it be for our lists
, First Tastes, Best Bites
, reviews
or other general research. Here are the six best things we ate in October.
Mole de la Casa at Chilte
765 Grand Ave.
The Mole de la Casa flautas at Grand Avenue hotspot Chilte
rotate. On a recent visit, the three rolled tortillas were stuffed with braised lamb neck. The meat was rich, tender and savory. But the mole filling the plate beneath the flautas was the star. Each bite inspires diners to stop for a second and contemplate the complexity of flavors. Chocolate and spice come together to create a thick and satisfying sauce with a hint of licorice. This mole has depth, with layers of flavor that unfold as you scoop it up by the spoonful, savoring every drop.
click to enlarge
Persepshen's chocolate cream pie is thankfully always on the menu.
Shelby Moore
Chocolate Cream Pie at Persepshen
4700 N. Central Ave.
At Central Avenue restaurant Persepshen, the menu is constantly changing. The dishes rotate with the seasons and with whatever fresh ingredients are available. But one mainstay on the menu that customers can count on is the Chocolate Cream Pie. Phoenix New Times writer Asonta Benetti describes the individual tart as "the perfect bite of dessert
." She explains why: "The dark chocolate custard is the ideal texture, creamy with enough body to stand on the spoon, and plays beautifully off the sweet yet salted caramel," she writes. Put this one on your short list.
click to enlarge
The tapas menu at Dahlia is tight but filled with creative dishes. Make sure to order the Potato Croquettes.
Tirion Boan
Potato Croquettes at Dahlia
2221 N. Seventh St.Dahlia
celebrated its grand opening in mid-September
and has quickly become a date night destination on Seventh Street. The cozy spot serves tapas inspired by Spain and Mexico along with a wide selection of tequila drinks. Among many small bites, the Potato Croquettes are a standout dish. Crispy and golden exteriors give way to creamy, rich mashed potatoes studded with salty serrano ham. Three of these puppies sit atop a pool of spicy, tomato-heavy Bravas sauce. One bite is the perfect blend of textures and flavors. But trust us, you won't want to stop after just one bite.
click to enlarge
Celebrated Tucson baker Don Guerra hosts a weekly pop-up shop with freshly made breads, including the chiltepin cheddar fougasse, at Hayden Flour Mills in Gilbert.
Sara Crocker
Chiltepin Cheddar Fougasse by Barrio Bread
Available Tuesdays at Hayden Flour Mills
932 N. Colorado St., Gilbert
Among the 12 types of loaves that Don Guerra bakes on Tuesdays at Hayden Flour Mills in Gilbert
is the Chiltepin Cheddar Fougasse. The Barrio Bread
baker has sculpted this Sonoran white wheat flatbread into a rectangular shape with open pockets where long webs of melted sharp cheddar cheese fill in, like stained glass. Chiltepin peppers offer a slow, warm spice that lightly buzzes on the tongue. This bread begs to be dunked in a bowl of tomato soup or pozole.
click to enlarge
Valentine's Burnt Honey Cake is inspired by a classic Russian dessert.
Sara Crocker
Burnt Honey Cake at Valentine and Bar 1912
4130 N. Seventh Ave.Valentine
pastry chef Crystal Kass makes the restaurant’s first piece of cake on the dessert menu look, well, easy. The Burnt Honey Cake
takes inspiration from a classic multi-layered Russian honey cake. It is built by layering caramelized honey sponge, brown butter and honey buttercream and housemade dulce de leche. Black pepper honey sauce is drizzled atop each slice and pieces of crisp, crunchy candy are sprinkled over for added texture. The cake is incredibly moist and the candy offers a toffee-like crunch. Kass also uses Maldon salt to cut through some of the sweetness. It makes for a final bite that, like the rest served at the lionized restaurant, delivers flawlessly while having some fun.
click to enlarge
Enjoy a New York slice at Il Capo in Scottsdale.
Sara Crocker
Diavolo New York-style Pizza at Il Capo
7366 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale
Diners at Il Capo
can be forgiven for skipping past the restaurant’s New York-style pizzas – with an 18-inch diameter, the pies being pulled from its deck oven are more Texan in size. But, this pizza is among our favorites in the Valley
. The large slices are chewy and can stand up to the toppings that are generously piled on, while still maintaining a crisp outer crust. Il Capo has more than a dozen signature pizzas or you can build your own. The Diavolo is a spicy, sweet little devil – each bite is packed with heat from hot soppressata, sausage, chunks of Calabrian chiles and a Calabrian chile honey drizzle. Dollops of ricotta and mozzarella and herbaceous basil help put out some of the flames to give you the reprieve needed to go back in for another bite.