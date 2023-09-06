Boycott Bar owner, local taquero team up to bring tapas, tequila and wine to Coronado

Audrey Corley is a believer in seizing the moment.
“I always feel like the universe gives you what you need when you need it,” the Boycott Bar owner says.
In the past year, she’s found herself and her Melrose bar in the spotlight thanks to The Lesbian Bar Project and its documentary series which raises awareness about the decline of lesbian bars in the United States.
Corley credits the momentum from the documentary and the strength of her team at Boycott for making it possible for her to explore opening a restaurant. On Sept. 16, Corley will officially open Dahlia Tapas, Tequila & Wine in the former Bri space in the Coronado neighborhood.
“I love food. I’m a foodie,” Corley says. “For me, I wanted somewhere I would love to go to that is welcoming to all people, that feels like a home space.”
“I loved that environment. I loved what it created. I’ve always wanted something similar,” Corley says.
Then the right space opened up. The charming bungalow on Seventh Street, between Oak Street and Monte Vista Road, is one she’d missed the opportunity on once before, so when it became available again, she jumped in.
“You gotta love the Coronado neighborhood. People are great. It’s a great community,” Corley says.
In the kitchen, Corley has tapped chef Andrew Renteria, of food truck Chubasco Tacos and the short-lived downtown spot Ay, Chabela.
“He’s the magic of everything making it come together,” Corley says, noting she got to know Reteria from having his food truck outside of Boycott Bar. “He’s was the missing link.”
The menu includes small and large tapas, and charcuterie board selections. Among the small plates are Medjool dates with chorizo and bacon; Boquerones – or anchovies – with black lime, parsley and extra virgin olive oil; and Pan Con Tomate made with Noble Bread, garlic and heirloom tomatoes.
Larger plates include Potato Croquettes, featuring serrano ham, manchego, the spicy tomato-based bravas sauce and crema; Octopus Carpaccio with salsa negra, pickled vegetables and tostadas; and a Tostada Trio, featuring chicken tinga, roasted carrots and avocado.
To drink, Corley will feature Spanish wines and agave spirits, particularly those made by Latinos and/or women, like Mijenta Tequila. A feature at Dahlia will also be its craft cocktails. There’s the Guavalajara, which features Mezcal Unión, apertivo, guava, lime, agave and mint for a sip that is smoky, fruity and refreshing.
“We’re going to do some fun items because we want it to be an experience,” Corley says.
Inside Dahlia – a name suggested by Corley’s partner – an exposed brick wall houses the back bar. The converted bungalow is filled with two- and four-top tables that seat just under 40 people total. A wall that separates the dining room from the entryway is painted a rich, regal purple echoing the restaurant’s namesake flower.
The restaurant began its soft opening on Aug. 30. While it’s been different from running a bar, Corley is up for the challenge.
“I think it’s going to be a learning curve, but one I’m willing to learn from,” she says.
2221 N. Seventh St.
“I always feel like the universe gives you what you need when you need it,” the Boycott Bar owner says.
In the past year, she’s found herself and her Melrose bar in the spotlight thanks to The Lesbian Bar Project and its documentary series which raises awareness about the decline of lesbian bars in the United States.
Corley credits the momentum from the documentary and the strength of her team at Boycott for making it possible for her to explore opening a restaurant. On Sept. 16, Corley will officially open Dahlia Tapas, Tequila & Wine in the former Bri space in the Coronado neighborhood.
“I love food. I’m a foodie,” Corley says. “For me, I wanted somewhere I would love to go to that is welcoming to all people, that feels like a home space.”
“I loved that environment. I loved what it created. I’ve always wanted something similar,” Corley says.
Then the right space opened up. The charming bungalow on Seventh Street, between Oak Street and Monte Vista Road, is one she’d missed the opportunity on once before, so when it became available again, she jumped in.
“You gotta love the Coronado neighborhood. People are great. It’s a great community,” Corley says.
In the kitchen, Corley has tapped chef Andrew Renteria, of food truck Chubasco Tacos and the short-lived downtown spot Ay, Chabela.
“He’s the magic of everything making it come together,” Corley says, noting she got to know Reteria from having his food truck outside of Boycott Bar. “He’s was the missing link.”
The menu includes small and large tapas, and charcuterie board selections. Among the small plates are Medjool dates with chorizo and bacon; Boquerones – or anchovies – with black lime, parsley and extra virgin olive oil; and Pan Con Tomate made with Noble Bread, garlic and heirloom tomatoes.
Larger plates include Potato Croquettes, featuring serrano ham, manchego, the spicy tomato-based bravas sauce and crema; Octopus Carpaccio with salsa negra, pickled vegetables and tostadas; and a Tostada Trio, featuring chicken tinga, roasted carrots and avocado.
To drink, Corley will feature Spanish wines and agave spirits, particularly those made by Latinos and/or women, like Mijenta Tequila. A feature at Dahlia will also be its craft cocktails. There’s the Guavalajara, which features Mezcal Unión, apertivo, guava, lime, agave and mint for a sip that is smoky, fruity and refreshing.
“We’re going to do some fun items because we want it to be an experience,” Corley says.
Inside Dahlia – a name suggested by Corley’s partner – an exposed brick wall houses the back bar. The converted bungalow is filled with two- and four-top tables that seat just under 40 people total. A wall that separates the dining room from the entryway is painted a rich, regal purple echoing the restaurant’s namesake flower.
The restaurant began its soft opening on Aug. 30. While it’s been different from running a bar, Corley is up for the challenge.
“I think it’s going to be a learning curve, but one I’m willing to learn from,” she says.
Dahlia Tapas, Tequila & WineGrand opening Sept. 16
2221 N. Seventh St.