The 10 Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Phoenix

The new kids on the block are redefining what it means to follow a plant-based diet, creating spins on healthy dishes as well as fast food and comfort food unlike any other. These restaurants join a host of longtime essential spots that have been serving vegan and vegetarian customers for years. New and old, they come together to create a vibrant plant-based dining community across the Valley.
Featuring menus packed with excellent and enticing options, the following 10 vegetarian and vegan restaurants offer some of the best food in town that is sure to please everyone — omnivores and herbivores alike.
The Coronado
2245 North 12th Street The Coronado is a classic spot that recently got a new home. The original location opened on Seventh Street in 2015 and served customers from its tiny bungalow before moving to bigger digs in its namesake neighborhood just a few streets east. For breakfast, fill up on a short stack of pancakes with maple syrup or a savory sandwich loaded with tofu scramble. The restaurant is open early on the weekends but sticks to lunch and dinner during the week. Settle into one of the cozy tables inside or sip on a spicy margarita on the patio in the evening. Bonus: The Coronado also has a connected coffee shop and bakery called Dark Hall Coffee that serves strong coffee and some of the tastiest vegan pastries in the Valley. Stop in after breakfast or lunch at The Coronado for some cookies and desserts to take home.
Desert Roots Kitchen
414 South Mill Avenue, #111, TempeOne of the best lunch spots in Tempe is hidden at the back of an enclave of shops just off Mill Avenue. Walk through the flower-filled courtyard to find a patio packed with students, professors, and Tempe regulars enjoying colorful lunches at Desert Roots Kitchen. Inside, a tiny ordering area provides a view of the large kitchen and a refrigerated case filled with the day's goodies. Bowls brimming with salads and pastas beckon as customers peruse the menu. Plates are served in single, double, or triple scoop combos and the three-option plate makes for a great lunch. The menu changes daily, but it always includes a wrap of the day. If the quinoa salad with balsamic vinaigrette, tomatoes, almonds, and olives is part of the lineup, make sure to order a scoop. The menu items are typically served cold and provide a refreshing meal perfect for beating the heat.
Dilla Libre
1339 East Northern Avenue
8018 East Thomas Road, ScottsdaleQuesadillas and lucha libre are the name of the game at this locally owned restaurant. Admire the artwork and memorabilia from colorful wrestlers as you peruse the double-sided menu. One side features completely vegan options, while the other offers meat- and cheese-filled plates, making Dilla Libre the perfect destination for a group of friends or family with mixed diets. In the quesadillas, the vegan cheese seems almost impossibly melty and gooey. The cauliflower wings give a strong Buffalo sauce kick, and the burritos come packed with hearty fillings such as fries and tater tots. For something a little outside of the Mexican food realm, try the Papa Thai'd, a unique creation stuffed with potatoes, serrano chiles, grilled onions, sweet chile sauce, Thai basil, and mint.
Dos Pink Tacos
719 East Roosevelt StreetIt's been a wild ride for new vegan restaurant Dos Pink Tacos. The concept started in Tempe as a takeout-only business run from a cloud kitchen. The owners later opened a food truck before finding a permanent home on Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. Housed in a bungalow just east of Seventh Street, the eatery offers a small indoor space, a twinkle light-strung and picnic table-filled patio, and an excellent menu of Mexican-inspired junk food favorites. For plant-based diners who miss a certain late-night drive-thru, Dos Pink Tacos is ready with a selection of cheesy, savory goodness, including a Crunchwrap stuffed with Impossible-seasoned taco meat, a Gordita Crunchie, and a deep-fried Chalupa.
Earth Plant Based Cuisine
1325 Grand Avenue, #7
Green New American Vegetarian
2022 North Seventh Street
2240 North Scottsdale Road, #113, TempeIf you are following a plant-based diet but really miss your favorite fast food burger, Green New American Vegetarian has got you covered. Head to either of the restaurant's Phoenix or Tempe locations and order a Big Wac, which the menu describes as "two hand-packed patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun." This burger is a straight-up cravings satisfaction. Another favorite is the espresso-spiked barbecue sauce, which makes an appearance on the Secret BBQ Sammie. Pair your sandwich selection with one of three loaded fries flavors, or savor some roasted poblano hummus or mock crab puffs.
Tacos Veganos
3301 East Indian School RoadWhen Tacos Veganos opened on Indian School Road, replacing another vegan restaurant that closed in late 2022, it already had a loyal following from its earlier days as a food truck. The new brick-and-mortar eatery serves an impressive menu of Mexican street food favorites and taqueria staples. Fillings for tacos, burritos, mulitas, sopes, and tortas include vegan versions of al pastor, carne asada, birria, chicken, and chorizo. The tortillas are soft, the spicy salsas are on point, and the vegan refried beans are smooth, salty, and satisfying. Wash it all down with a bottled soda, agua fresca, Modelo, or extravagant michelada at this bright and modern counter-service spot.
Uniq Burger
7730 East McDowell Road, ScottsdaleTucked into a strip mall anchored by a Fry's supermarket in Scottsdale, Uniq Burger is a destination of its own. Walk into this new restaurant and the color strikes you — everything, including the walls, tables, chairs, and counter, is painted pitch black. The color here comes from the food. Order the Southwest Burger for a spicy jalapeno-topped lunch, or take a trip to the tropics with the Paradise Burger, complete with a slice of grilled pineapple and Teriyaki sauce. The burgers and sandwiches come a la carte and are best paired with an order of loaded fries. Pick between regular or sweet potato base smothered with heaps of melty vegan cheese and tasty fixings. This little burger joint also offers a few local beers on tap to complete your meal.
Vegan and Vine
502 East Thunderbird RoadA lot of the vegan and vegetarian restaurants around town serve lunch and dinner. But Vegan and Vine is an all-day affair, complete with a buzzy brunch service. Stop by on a weekend morning for mimosas, pancakes, tofu scrambles, and breakfast pizza. Later in the day, the menu switches over to selections of pizza, salads, and sandwiches that pair perfectly with a glass of wine. The restaurant is located in north Phoenix's Moon Valley shopping center and boasts a cute brick exterior and a bright, sunny dining room. The coffee is strong, the burritos are hearty, and the staff is friendly at this plant-based neighborhood hangout. Grab some cookies on your way out.
Verdura
5555 North Seventh Street, #108Established in 2019, Verdura quickly became a mainstay in the Phoenix vegan food scene. This open and airy restaurant, located on Seventh Street just south of Bethany Home Road, adds an entirely plant-based option to the popular dining district. Sit inside the music-themed restaurant where you're surrounded by vinyl records, or pick a table on the patio and soak in the sunshine. Start your order with a fresh lemonade or a sweet, smooth iced matcha. Some menu options take on a Southwest flair, such as the Supreme Crunchwrap filled with spicy vegan queso and carne asada made from seitan, and the nachos loaded with pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle beans, and jalapenos. The fried polenta cakes and Chickpea Parm sandwich lean Italian, while spins on American classics, such as the Anarchy Burger, also make an appearance. Make sure to check the specials board for seasonal items, as well.