Best Bites: This Chandler spot levels up bar food, but there's one dish you can't miss

The high quality of the offerings is reflected in their pricing. Don't expect your typical bar snack bill. However, during happy hour, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m., outstanding bites such as the succulent pork belly skewers and comically named Mini Bricks or sliders are discounted for a steal, at $9 and $12 respectively.

click to enlarge The Brickyard is located inside a historic building in the heart of downtown Chandler. Lauren Cusimano

The light, fluffy tzatziki has all the flavors of its thick and creamy namesake, but this light green version is instead whipped into a sort of foam that melts into the lamb when dipped or spread. The pickled red onions also take a new format, and instead of slivers or slices, are reduced into a sticky, pink-hued syrup that adds a bright and acidic bite to the rich tzatziki and lamb.The mini chimis, which play like spring rolls, have a golden brown shell that encases a rich mixture of ground lamb, quinoa, and fresh herbs. All of this sits atop a bead of microgreens for an elegant finish.The chimis are sliced in half on a diagonal, exposing the meaty interior and begging to be spread with the flavor-packed foam. Six slices make up an order, that while perfect for sharing, may leave you battling over the last bite.But despite the high level of execution in both food and drinks, The Brickyard doesn't take itself too seriously. The drinks menu, called the "Level Up Cocktail Book" has a video game theme and is delivered to the table inside a plastic DVD case.The contrast between elevated and casual is reflected throughout the space, a bright and airy room decorated with plants and nods to its historic past. The brick building was the original home of the Chandler Arizonan, a newspaper that published its first issue in 1912 before it was later bought by the East Valley Tribune, which still operates today.The contrast is also present in the crowd, especially during happy hour. Well-dressed couples line the bar, grabbing a cocktail before venturing to one of the other nearby restaurants for dinner. Groups of friends that have been shopping around downtown all day stop in for a snack and a beer in their shorts and sneakers. This spot can be fun and casual or romantic and ready for date night.The fun atmosphere is cemented by the menu, designed for sharing, that keeps everyone engaged. It only takes one bite for groups to quickly realize they're in for a treat. And if you are stopping in for just one bite before heading elsewhere, let it be the lamb chimichangas.