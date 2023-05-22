Navigation
Best Bites: This Chandler spot levels up bar food, but there's one dish you can't miss

May 22, 2023 6:45AM

Pick a drink from the video game-themed "Level Up Cocktail Book" at The Brickyard.
Pick a drink from the video game-themed "Level Up Cocktail Book" at The Brickyard. Tirion Boan
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!

The Brickyard Downtown is first and foremost a cocktail bar. Sure, there's a great wine selection and some local beers on tap, but the cocktails are exceptional, made with big-city-skill right in the heart of historic downtown Chandler.

And while the drinks deserve a write-up of their own, visitors to this brick-walled bar would be mistaken to miss the food.

Sections of the menu are labeled sharing plates, tapas and bar snacks, meaning only that these dishes are perfect for splitting between friends. They are by no means small, and they certainly stretch the term "bar snack" to the upper limits of its definition. These elevated morsels are marvelous, perhaps none more so than the lamb chimichangas.

click to enlarge
If you pick just one dish to try at The Brickyard, let it be the lamb chimichangas.
Tirion Boan
The description of this dish simply lists the ingredients: quinoa, tapenade, garbanzo bean, tzatziki and pickled red onion. But these seemingly simple elements come together to create a dish that goes well beyond the sum of its parts.

The light, fluffy tzatziki has all the flavors of its thick and creamy namesake, but this light green version is instead whipped into a sort of foam that melts into the lamb when dipped or spread. The pickled red onions also take a new format, and instead of slivers or slices, are reduced into a sticky, pink-hued syrup that adds a bright and acidic bite to the rich tzatziki and lamb.

The mini chimis, which play like spring rolls, have a golden brown shell that encases a rich mixture of ground lamb, quinoa, and fresh herbs. All of this sits atop a bead of microgreens for an elegant finish.

The chimis are sliced in half on a diagonal, exposing the meaty interior and begging to be spread with the flavor-packed foam. Six slices make up an order, that while perfect for sharing, may leave you battling over the last bite.

The high quality of the offerings is reflected in their pricing. Don't expect your typical bar snack bill. However, during happy hour, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m., outstanding bites such as the succulent pork belly skewers and comically named Mini Bricks or sliders are discounted for a steal, at $9 and $12 respectively. 

But despite the high level of execution in both food and drinks, The Brickyard doesn't take itself too seriously. The drinks menu, called the "Level Up Cocktail Book" has a video game theme and is delivered to the table inside a plastic DVD case.

click to enlarge
The Brickyard is located inside a historic building in the heart of downtown Chandler.
Lauren Cusimano
The contrast between elevated and casual is reflected throughout the space, a bright and airy room decorated with plants and nods to its historic past. The brick building was the original home of the Chandler Arizonan, a newspaper that published its first issue in 1912 before it was later bought by the East Valley Tribune, which still operates today.

The contrast is also present in the crowd, especially during happy hour. Well-dressed couples line the bar, grabbing a cocktail before venturing to one of the other nearby restaurants for dinner. Groups of friends that have been shopping around downtown all day stop in for a snack and a beer in their shorts and sneakers. This spot can be fun and casual or romantic and ready for date night.

The fun atmosphere is cemented by the menu, designed for sharing, that keeps everyone engaged. It only takes one bite for groups to quickly realize they're in for a treat. And if you are stopping in for just one bite before heading elsewhere, let it be the lamb chimichangas. 

The Brickyard Downtown

85 W. Boston St., Chandler
480-963-1373
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times.
