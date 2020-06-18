 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
the Larder + the Delta near downtown Phoenix is owned and operated by chef Stephen Jones.EXPAND
the Larder + the Delta near downtown Phoenix is owned and operated by chef Stephen Jones.
Lauren Cusimano

The Larder + the Delta Is Doing a Small Juneteenth Dinner

Lauren Cusimano | June 18, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

The larder + the delta recently resumed dine-in service at its Portland Park digs in downtown Phoenix, but it will be temporarily suspending normal service this Friday, June 19.

That night, to celebrate Juneteenth, the restaurant will offer a special menu, limited seating, and the company of hosts Keenan Bosworth (formerly of Pig & Pickle), Jacob Cutino of Cutino Sauce Co., Chip Mulala of Huss Brewing Co., and chef-owner Stephen Jones.

Dinner will be served from a menu that includes slow-roasted pork leg and okra seed barbecue sauce, smoked turkey wings, braised greens, watermelon salad, peach cobbler, strawberry soda, and more. Also: beers from Huss Brewing Co.

All social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.

“Please understand as much as we want this to be a party and a huge celebration, we cannot do that nor will we be,” the hosts announced via social media.

Dinner will be family-style but with limited capacity. Seatings will be at 4, 6, and 8 p.m., with 20 people allotted per seating. Cost is $50 per person. Reservation are required via Tock.

And for a keepsake, those signature bottles of the habanero sauce from Cutino Sauce Co. will be $5 a pop.

See the larder + the delta website for more details.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

