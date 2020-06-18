The Larder + the Delta Is Doing a Small Juneteenth Dinner

The larder + the delta recently resumed dine-in service at its Portland Park digs in downtown Phoenix, but it will be temporarily suspending normal service this Friday, June 19.
That night, to celebrate Juneteenth, the restaurant will offer a special menu, limited seating, and the company of hosts Keenan Bosworth (formerly of Pig & Pickle), Jacob Cutino of Cutino Sauce Co., Chip Mulala of Huss Brewing Co., and chef-owner Stephen Jones.
Dinner will be served from a menu that includes slow-roasted pork leg and okra seed barbecue sauce, smoked turkey wings, braised greens, watermelon salad, peach cobbler, strawberry soda, and more. Also: beers from Huss Brewing Co.
All social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
“Please understand as much as we want this to be a party and a huge celebration, we cannot do that nor will we be,” the hosts announced via social media.
Dinner will be family-style but with limited capacity. Seatings will be at 4, 6, and 8 p.m., with 20 people allotted per seating. Cost is $50 per person. Reservation are required via Tock.
And for a keepsake, those signature bottles of the habanero sauce from Cutino Sauce Co. will be $5 a pop.
See the larder + the delta website for more details.
