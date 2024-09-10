 These 10 Phoenix restaurants are now closed | Phoenix New Times
These 10 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

A location of Little O's and Red Lobster have closed along with Binkley's, Illegal Pete's and more.
September 10, 2024
Wanwaan, a Thai pop-up and takeout kitchen, was among the Valley's recent closures.
Wanwaan, a Thai pop-up and takeout kitchen, was among the Valley's recent closures.
The start of September is a welcome sign for Phoenix restaurants, as it means the worst of the slow summer season is behind us. But summers in the Valley are extremely tough on restaurants and some did not make it through. Here are 10 Phoenix restaurants that are now closed.


Wanwaan
Wanwaan, a concept that served serious flavor from an unusual format, has closed. The Thai street food business was brought to life by four friends from Chiang Mai. It started as a pop-up, serving food at events around the Valley, and later moved into the Highland Food Hub, a collective of small kitchens serving takeout in the Melrose District. But now, customers can no longer place orders for the regional Thai dishes that made this concept such an exciting addition to the Phoenix food scene.
Hãnai provided Laveen locals with a welcoming space to gather. It's now closed.
Nikki Michelle Charnstrom
Hãnai Coffee
Hãnai Coffee, a coffee shop and cafe designed to offer job opportunities and career training to youth aging out of the foster care system, has closed its location in Laveen. A second location, which recently opened in Peoria, remains open and continues the mission of the founders, Ryan and Sara Senters, who are foster parents themselves.

Ribs were the star of the show at Danky's Bar-B-Q.
Tirion Boan
Danky's Bar-B-Q
North Valley barbecue joint Danky's Bar-B-Q has smoked its last meats. The restaurant was known for its tender ribs and unique combos. It served barbecue plates along with massive, messy sandwiches piled high with meats, sides and sauces. The restaurant was located on Bell Road in the Tatum Point shopping center.

Maskadores Taco Shop
 Maskadores Taco Shop, the fast-casual Mexican chain that has locations all over the Valley, recently closed one of its restaurants. The Ahwatukee location on Warner Road has shuttered. Its phone has been disconnected and online ordering is disabled. Now, customers will have to drive a little further to one of the other Valley stores for their loaded burritos, tacos and plates.

Chef Kevin Binkley closed his fine dining restaurant Binkley's after 20 years in business.
Binkley's
Binkley's
Fine-dining restaurant Binkley's served its last tasting menus in mid-August after bringing upscale dinner experiences to customers for 20 years. Chef Kevin Binkley helmed the kitchen, creating new and exciting bites that were offered as part of the restaurant's ticketed prix fixe dinners. The Osborn Road space has evolved to become chef Stephen Jones' reimagined version of The Larder & The Delta.

Dos Familia's Local Mexican
Scottsdale eatery Dos Familia's Local Mexican welcomed customers on the northwest corner of Shea and Frank Lloyd Wright boulevards since 2022, when it took over the former Blue Adobe Grille. But now, the Mexican eatery has closed. The restaurant featured a large patio and served a selection of classic Mexican dishes along with an array of colorful cocktails.

After nearly four years, Little O's on McDowell Road near Seventh Avenue has closed.
Lauren Cusimano
Little O's
The central Phoenix Little O's, an offshoot of O.H.S.O. Brewing and Distilling, abruptly closed this month, notifying fans of the closure after it had served its unsuspecting last customers. The McDowell Road hangout was known for its patio outfitted with bright orange umbrellas and misters that enticed those driving by. It served a menu of burgers and classic pub fare along with O.H.S.O. beers. Other locations of O.H.S.O. and Little O's were unaffected and remain open.

Illegal Pete's Tempe location has closed on Mill Avenue.
Rudri Bhatt Patel
Illegal Pete's
Located in the heart of Tempe's Mill Avenue, Illegal Pete's has closed its doors. The fast-casual chain is based in Colorado and previously had two Arizona locations, both geared toward university students. Along with the Tempe restaurant, the chain has a location just off the University of Arizona campus in Tucson. But now, ASU's Illegal Pete's is no more. The restaurant's owners posted a notice to the door thanking customers and staff for their support.

Red Lobster
National chain Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in May, and as a result, closed restaurants around the country, including three locations in Arizona. In the Valley, we lost one Red Lobster location at Desert Sky Mall in the Maryvale neighborhood. The other two restaurants to close were located in Oro Valley and Yuma.

The Sink or Swim shipping container served customers for three years before recently packing up.
Mer Norwood
Sink or Swim
Sink or Swim, a shipping container eatery stationed outside of The Wandering Tortoise on Indian School Road, has closed. On Aug. 30, the owners announced their departure on social media, thanking customers, friends and local businesses that kept them afloat for three years.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times.
