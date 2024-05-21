 Which Arizona Red Lobster locations are closing due to bankruptcy? | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy. Is your local location safe?

The seafood chain has already closed dozens of restaurants around the country.
May 21, 2024
Dozens of locations of Red Lobster have closed around the country.
Dozens of locations of Red Lobster have closed around the country. JeepersMedia/Flikr/CC BY 2.0.

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $5,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$5,000
$375
Share this:
National chain Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company announced on Sunday. The giant seafood chain known for its crab leg and lobster deals, along with its Cheddar Bay biscuits, began closing restaurants last week.

The chain's money troubles come thanks to increased labor and rent costs plus business missteps, such as the $20 all-you-can-eat shrimp deal, whose permanent addition to the menu was a financial flop, outlets including NPR and CNN reported.

Red Lobster was founded in 1968 and over the last 50 years, the initial Lakeland, Florida restaurant has grown into a household name. The restaurant chain has a number of co-owners, with the largest shareholder being Thai Union Group, a Thailand-based company and seafood producer.

Are Phoenix Red Lobster locations closing?

Along with the bankruptcy, the chain is reducing its numbers. So far, dozens of restaurants have closed around the country, and the equipment from those locations was put up for auction.

Most Arizona locations, however, are safe.

One Southern Arizona Red Lobster, located in Oro Valley, is listed as temporarily closed on the chain's website. But the rest of the 16 locations sprinkled throughout the Valley, Flagstaff, Prescott, Yuma and the Tucson area, remain open.

So, for Arizona fans of all-you-can-eat shrimp and biscuits, don't worry, your local neighborhood Red Lobster is likely still open. But it may be wise to get your fill soon. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Meet the new restaurant opening in the iconic Scottsdale Dairy Queen

Food & Drink News

Meet the new restaurant opening in the iconic Scottsdale Dairy Queen

By Nikki Michelle Charnstrom
Top Phoenix brunch spot named most beautiful restaurant in Arizona

Food & Drink News

Top Phoenix brunch spot named most beautiful restaurant in Arizona

By Tirion Boan
Tesota opens in former Southern Rail with recipes from around the world

Food & Drink News

Tesota opens in former Southern Rail with recipes from around the world

By Tirion Boan
Oregon ice cream shop Salt &amp; Straw to join local eateries at Epicenter

Food & Drink News

Oregon ice cream shop Salt & Straw to join local eateries at Epicenter

By Lauren Topor
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation