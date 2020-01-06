 


Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The Blue Watermelon Project will be holding a fundraiser later this week.
The Blue Watermelon Project will be holding a fundraiser later this week.
Chris Malloy

This Week — Feeding the Future 2020: School Lunch-Inspired Bites and Beverages

Lauren Cusimano | January 6, 2020 | 7:00am
AA

America loves a makeover. But instead of an over-sprayed hairdo or wood-paneled kitchen, the Valley’s most-adored chefs are taking on the ultimate eight grade talent show comedian fodder — school lunches. Feeding the Future 2020 will be held this Saturday at The Farm at South Mountain.

The third annual Feeding the Future is a tasting event and competition involving high students and their mentor chefs reimagine the typical cafeteria trey. During the event, samples will circulate of the reimagined cafeteria food, accompanied by hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and desserts from chefs with the Blue Watermelon Project — an affiliate of Slow Food Phoenix and the event’s host.

Participants of Feeding the Future 2020: School Lunch-Inspired Bites and Beverages will be divided into three teams. Students from Casteel High School will be mentored by James Beard Award-winning chef Charleen Badman of FnB Restaurant in Scottsdale, while Perry High School students will be mentored by executive chef Tamara Stanger of Cotton & Copper in Tempe. Doug Robson of Otro Cafe and Gallo Blanco with Director of Culinary Enterprises chefs Dina Altieri will mentor students from Paradise Valley High School.

To stay within the confines of school lunch, the high school contestants spent a decent amount of time creating meals following the nutritional and budgetary restrictions of the National School Lunch Program. They spent months testing, pricing, retesting, repricing, and now they’re ready to face the panel of judges. Judges are to award one team with a $5,000 scholarship from the Blue Watermelon Project. In addition, $5,000 of scholarships, donated from Noble Bread, will be presented to the second and third place teams.

In addition to strolling The Farm’s stunning grounds while eating and drinking, Feeding the Future attendees may also vote for their favorite team and elect a team to be considered for a People's Choice Award.

The event’s objective is to help students, attendees, and the public better understand the many challenges schools are up against to provide nutritious, affordable, and you know, tasty, lunches to its students every day.

Feeding the Future 2020: School Lunch-Inspired Bites and Beverages will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, at The Farm at South Mountain. Tickets range from $20 to $100.

See the Blue Watermelon Project website for tickets and more information.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

