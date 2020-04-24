 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
The 10th annual Urban Wine Walk is going virtual.EXPAND
The 10th annual Urban Wine Walk is going virtual.
Chris Malloy

This Weekend — Virtual DTPHX Urban Wine Walk 2020

Lauren Cusimano | April 24, 2020 | 7:00am
There's no fear of getting wine mouth in front of others this year. The annual Urban Wine Walk is going virtual for 2020 in an effort to keep our distances while supporting local bars. Oh, and drinking wine. The free participatory event is happening from 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, April 25.

Here's how it will work. Before the 10th annual Urban Wine Walk begins, get a glass or bottle of wine to go from one of the many participating restaurants and bars in downtown Phoenix. That list includes Centrico, GenuWine Arizona Wine Bar, Harumi Sushi, Hidden Track Bottle Shop, Jobot Coffee & Bar, Pigtails Downtown, Pomo Pizzeria, The Duce, The Farish House, The Grand, and Sauvage Bottle Shop at The Churchill.

Each spot will have its own drink specials and some pretty killer takeout food options, too.

Remote attendees may participate in online programming like a virtual architect and mural tours of downtown Phoenix, a visit to GenuWine, an “unWINEd” virtual wine and yoga session with Elevate Yoga, and a sangria guide from Carly’s Bistro.

Keep up with hashtags like #dtphx and #virtualwinewalk. When you’re ready to share photos of you and your … housemates … holding up a glass in solidarity, be sure to tag @downtownphoenix. Some submissions will be rewarded with a prize.

For more information and to invite friends, see the Virtual Urban Wine Walk Facebook event.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

