The best of food and drink will be available at the Best of Phoenix A'Fare on October 13
The best of food and drink will be available at the Best of Phoenix A'Fare on October 13
Jordyn Carias

Tickets for 2018 Best of Phoenix A'Fare Available for Presale and We've Got the Code

New Times Staff | August 28, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

Presale tickets for the 19th annual Best of Phoenix A’FARE go on sale at 10 a.m. today, Tuesday, August 28, Phoenix New Times announced this morning.

The event will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, at The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix with VIP hour beginning at 7 p.m.

Anyone with a presale code is eligible to access presale tickets. And that code is ... BESTOFPHOENIX.

Go to TicketWeb to make your purchases.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 31, at 10 a.m. at the same site.

The festivities will celebrate New Times’ 40th annual edition of the Best of Phoenix, which will be published on Thursday, September 27.

Food and drink will be featured from 40 local restaurants including: 5 & Diner; Alo Cafe; Carlsbad Tavern; Cuisine & Wine Bistro; Doc’s Artisan Ice Cream; Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches; High & Rye; Lookout Tavern; Los Sombreros; Ms. C’s BBQ Chicken N Ribs; SOL Mexican Cocina; SoSoBa; sweetDee’s bakeshop; The Halal Guys; Tropical Sno; Yucca Tap Room; and Von Hanson’s Meat & Spirits, with more to be announced.

Sponsors of this year’s event include: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Hensley, Hornitos, PepsiCo, Ramjet Racing, Renewal by Andersen, Shark Energy Drink, 95.1 and 94.9 The Oasis, Purify Detox and Rejuvenation, Hot 97.5/103.9, American Vision Baths, Arizona State Fair, Sticky Saguaro, Phoenix Flower Shop, Headquarters, Iron Doors Arizona, TruFusion, Power 98.3 and 96.1, Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, KTAR, Arizona Sports, and Mt. Baker Vapor, with more to come.

General admission tickets will be available starting at $40 and include: entry into the event, samples of cuisine from participating restaurants, cocktails, wine and beer, and entertainment. A limited number of VIP admission tickets will be available starting at $60 and include: an hour early entry into the event at 7 p.m., VIP gift bag, samples of cuisine from participating restaurants, cocktails, wine and beer, and entertainment.

The Van Buren is located at 401 West Van Buren Street.

A portion of this year’s Best of Phoenix A’Fare proceeds benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, whose mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

