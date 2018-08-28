Tickets for 2018 Best of Phoenix A'Fare Available for Presale and We've Got the Code

The best of food and drink will be available at the Best of Phoenix A'Fare on October 13

Presale tickets for the 19th annual Best of Phoenix A’FARE go on sale at 10 a.m. today, Tuesday, August 28, Phoenix New Times announced this morning.

The event will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 13, at The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix with VIP hour beginning at 7 p.m.

Anyone with a presale code is eligible to access presale tickets. And that code is ... BESTOFPHOENIX.