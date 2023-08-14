 Tom's BBQ closes Mesa restaurant after 33 years | Phoenix New Times
Tom's BBQ closes Mesa restaurant after 33 years

The restaurant was known for its barbecue and Chicago-style dishes.
August 14, 2023
Tom's BBQ is known for its barbecue plates and Chicago-style dishes.
Tom's BBQ, a unique restaurant that blends barbecue with Chicago-style food and memorabilia, has closed its first Mesa location after more than three decades.

The restaurant opened on Southern Avenue and Country Club Drive 33 years ago. Friday was its last day.

Tom's was known for its barbecue options including pulled pork, rib tips, hot links and smoked chicken. The menu also included Chicago favorites such as hot dogs and Italian beef and sausage sandwiches and other items like salads, burgers and fish dinners served with hush puppies.

Owner Rick Pawlak posted a video to the restaurant's social media announcing the closure, explaining his plans to consolidate the Country Club restaurant with the chain's other Mesa location on McKellips Road.

"Just with the economy and everything as it is and trying to get help and stuff like that, the best thing that we could do right now was to take the most people and just go solid with one location," he said in the video. He also shared gratitude for customers that have supported the restaurant over the decades.

"We just want to thank all of our loyal customers that have come in year, and year, and year after year. It's just overwhelming when I start thinking about it and it kinda makes me sad so I'm trying to get through this one," he said while wandering through the restaurant. 

Reactions and comments poured in from longtime customers and friends sad to hear the news.

"Sorry to hear this Rick!," one fan posted. "I know you have put your heart and soul into your restaurants. Best of luck with your other store and your next chapter!"

click to enlarge
Three other locations of Tom's BBQ including the Tempe restaurant (shown) remain open.
Tirion Boan
The restaurant chain has a total of three other locations around the Valley that remain open. Customers can find their brisket and Chicago dogs on Baseline Road in Tempe, Alma School Road in Chandler and McKellips Road in Mesa. Tom's BBQ also has a food truck and provides catering.

Now closed:

1140 S Country Club Dr, Mesa

Still open:

115 E. Baseline Road #5, Tempe
2820 S. Alma School Road, Chandler
5005 E. McKellips Road, Mesa
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at ti[email protected].
