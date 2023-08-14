Tom's BBQ closes Mesa restaurant after 33 years

"We just want to thank all of our loyal customers that have come in year, and year, and year after year. It's just overwhelming when I start thinking about it and it kinda makes me sad so I'm trying to get through this one," he said while wandering through the restaurant.

Tom's was known for its barbecue options including pulled pork, rib tips, hot links and smoked chicken. The menu also included Chicago favorites such as hot dogs and Italian beef and sausage sandwiches and other items like salads, burgers and fish dinners served with hush puppies.Owner Rick Pawlak posted a video to the restaurant's social media announcing the closure, explaining his plans to consolidate the Country Club restaurant with the chain's other Mesa location on McKellips Road."Just with the economy and everything as it is and trying to get help and stuff like that, the best thing that we could do right now was to take the most people and just go solid with one location," he said in the video. He also shared gratitude for customers that have supported the restaurant over the decades.Reactions and comments poured in from longtime customers and friends sad to hear the news."Sorry to hear this Rick!," one fan posted. "I know you have put your heart and soul into your restaurants. Best of luck with your other store and your next chapter!"