We Tried 7 Chocolate Chip Cookie Delivery Services in Metro Phoenix

It’s 2019, and you basically don’t need to leave the house for anything. Dinner? Postmates. Groceries? Instacart. Booze? Again, Instacart. But are you ever up late, wishing freshly baked cookies could be delivered to your residence with that kind of modern convenience?

Chances are some of you are already acquainted with the phenomenon that is the Cookie Delivery Service (hereafter referred to as CDS). Just like with poke shops recently, these businesses are popping up everywhere, promising warm goodies brought to your door with the ease of ordering a pizza (that part is unlike poke shops).

Maybe you’ve never heard of CDS. Or maybe you already have a favorite. Maybe you want to try one but are overwhelmed by options. Whatever your relationship with the cookie delivered, this guide is here to help.

Many of these CDSs also offer other treats like brownies, pints of ice cream, and bottles of milk. For the sake of a control, we only looked at everyone’s favorite: the chocolate chip cookie (CCC).

Because “the ideal CCC” is such a personal thing, these cookies are not ranked or rated, but simply laid bare with all their characteristics. Choose the CCC that is best for you.

We did include a strange qualifier on this list and that is: Does this cookie smell like it came from a grocery store bakery? If you know, you know. A big-box grocery store bakery has this particular, unpleasant metallic, almost plastic smell. We spent hours researching what this smell could be and came up with nothing. Whatever it is, it’s not our favorite, and it screams, “This is a store-bought cookie.” It shatters the fantasy. Do what you will with this information.

Chocolate chip cookie from Chunk Cookies

5 to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Online form. Select a 30-minute delivery window at checkout.

None

$10 for box of four cookies, $3 delivery fee

Square black paper box with a cute logo

Yes

Yes

The verdict: A six-ounce monstrosity, likely modeled after the iconic Levain Bakery cookie in New York City. This cookie had the strongest vanilla flavor out of the list, which is appreciated. The center has a lovely gooeyness, without being too underdone if that is a concern for you.

Warm chocolate chip cookie from Crumbl Cookies

The cookie: Crumbl Cookies' Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

Service area: Areas surrounding the various retail locations

Hours: Noon to midnight for delivery; 10 a.m. to midnight for retail

How to order: Online form or Crumbl App

Retail location: Ahwatukee, Gilbert, east Mesa, Queen Creek, and Phoenix

Cost: $12 for box of four cookies, $3 delivery fee

Presentation: Beautiful millennial pink boxes with bubbled black logo. The horizontally oriented box of four particularly induces a serotonin spike in the brain. Opening one has the drama of opening a box of long-stemmed roses. It is a flex to have this box casually sitting on your kitchen counter.

Does it come warm: Yes

Does it smell like the grocery store bakery: Yes, the worst of the bunch

The cookie: Look, Crumbl is a national franchise, so we don’t see a problem with being a little extra-critical of the product. We regret to inform you that this six-ounce behemoth is made with milk chocolate chips. Apparently it won some sort of best of state award in Utah, so clearly there is a market for a cookie of this nature, and if that includes you, all power to you.

For us, the molasses flavor from the brown sugar in a CCC completely drowns out any chocolate flavor in milk chocolate chips. Without a touch of acidity and (yes) bitterness from semisweet or dark chocolate chips, the result is cloying sweetness with no flavor variation. Do we want six ounces of that? No. This cookie is especially flavorless the next day.

Bottom line: Samin Nosrat did not write Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat for people to be spending $15 on milk chocolate chip cookies that smell like the grocery store bakery, no matter how cute the box is.

Chocolate oatmeal cookie from Stacked Cookie Co.

The cookie: Stacked Cookie Co.'s Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie

Service area: Deliveries have paused for the summer, unfortunately. Check Instagram for delivery updates.

Hours: N/A

How to order: Email or DM to order

Retail location: Jalapeño Bucks; 3434 North Val Vista Drive, Mesa

Presentation: Comes in a paper sleeve at Jalapeño Bucks, but there are pictures of some darling brown paper boxes on the IG page, with options for personalized gifting notes.

Does it come warm: Not from Jalapeño Bucks. Not sure about usual delivery.

Does it smell like a grocery store bakery cookie: No

The verdict: Truly the palest CCC we’ve ever seen. Maillard reaction? Never heard of her. Our guess is that this cookie does not contain any brown sugar. The taste reinforces that guess; it doesn’t have the kind of molassesy notes or chewy texture that you typically get with a CCC. If that's right, it’s a surprisingly soft cookie for being all refined sugar. The oats in this “oatmeal cookie” are sparse — treated more like an add-in than an integral part of the dough, which is interesting. It's reasonable serving sized cookie for one, and a great way to finish off a barbecue meal.

Natural Blonde cookie from Blondie's Bakery

The cookie: Blondie’s Bakery's Natural Blonde Cookie

Service area: Some east Mesa and Gilbert locations with a minimum dozen cookie order. Check Instagram.

Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday

How to order: This is a home operation. Order the day before via Instagram DM or email

Retail location: None, but pick up is available from the baker’s home in east Gilbert

Cost: $3.50 a cookie, or $10 for a box of four

Presentation: Clamshell plastic container with cute label affixed

Does it come warm: No

Does it smell like a grocery store bakery cookie: No

The verdict: Another giant 6-ounce treat. The texture of this CCC is somewhat unique; the interior is ultra-soft and fully set rather than underdone and gooey. “Cakey” might be the best description, though even that isn’t quite apt. It’s just as delicious the next day. We would recommend these for large catering orders especially, since delivery and pickup times aren’t exactly made with the kind of convenience as the rest of this list.

Warm chocolate chip cookie from Sweeteez Sweets

The cookie: Sweeteez Sweets' Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie

Service area: Non-east Valley residents rejoice. Sweeteez's delivery area covers north Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, and Cave Creek zip codes as well as some north Scottsdale ones.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

How to order: Online form

Retail location: 1985 West Happy Valley Road

Price: $10 for box of four

Presentation: Pizza-style box, helpful for keeping cookies warm

Does it come warm: Yes

Does it smell like a grocery store bakery cookie: A little



The cookie: This CCC had the best textural contrast among the bunch in terms of gooey center versus crispy edge, and eating it warm made it all the more pleasant. However, the particular cookies we sampled had quite a strong, raw flour taste. Not sure if this was a weird batch or the typical Sweeteez experience.

OG chocolate chip cookie from Totally Baked Cookie Co.

The cookie: Totally Baked Cookie Co.'s OG Chocolate Chip

Service area: Phoenix, Tempe, and Scottsdale

Hours: 7 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday; 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday and Sunday; 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., Friday and Saturday

How to order: Online order form and over the phone

Retail location: 1348 West Roosevelt Street

Price: $2.25 a cookie (Note: And a whopping $8 delivery fee to Tempe)

Presentation: Paper bag

Does it come warm: Yes

Does it smell like a grocery store bakery cookie: No



The verdict: Before you ask, no, this is not a marijuana cookie. This CCC is most similar to what you would make in your own kitchen. It has Toll House CCC recipe energy, if that makes sense. Has the best hit of salt among the bunch, and it is a reasonable portion size, probably in the 2.5-ounce range.

Chocolate chunk cookie from Insomnia Cookies

The cookie: Insomnia Cookies' Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Service area: Downtown Tempe

Hours: 11 a.m. or noon to 3 a.m. for delivery; 10 or 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. for retail

How to order: Online form or Insomnia Cookies app

Retail Location: 116 East University Drive, #104, Tempe

Price: $1.65 a cookie, roughly $3 delivery fee

Presentation: Paper bag or pizza-style box depending the order

Does it come warm: Yes

Does it smell like a grocery store bakery cookie: Yes

The verdict: A fairly unremarkable cookie other than that it uses chunks rather than chips, and it’s on the smaller side, likely 2.5 ounces. For $3.30, you can get the Triple Chocolate Deluxe Cookie that’s more like a 3.5-ouncer, and uses a combination of milk, semi-sweet, and dark pieces. For a college student writing a paper at 2 a.m. and needing a sugar hit, Insomnia is probably a godsend.