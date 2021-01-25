10 Super Bowl LV Dining Deals for Game Day in Greater Phoenix

- Local
It's time to start planning for Super Bowl Sunday, and many a Phoenix-area eatery is offering dining deals for the big game on Sunday, February 7. Check out these 10 dine-in and carryout options in the Valley.
Sandbar Mexican GrillMultiple Locations
There is no chance you'll miss a second of the game at Sandbar Mexican Grill. With 60 TVs and one LED wall, you'll catch every pass, fumble, commercial, and halftime pyrotechnics. On Sunday, February 7, start celebrating early with $10 bloody marys or a mimosa flight for $15. The offer is good until 2 p.m. Add some grub, like wings for $14 or Baja tacos served with beans and rice for $15.
Hopdoddy Burger BarMultiple Locations
For game day, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is offering several package deals including the Quarantined Together Meal Kit — which serves up to five people and includes all the fixings for cheeseburgers and loaded fries for $24.99 to $34.99. To accompany the burger kit, try The Roadie, a bagged, frozen margarita kit, or the I Like It On The Rocks, a bottled version of Hopdoddy's margarita.
Blue Clover Distillery7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale
Blue Clover Distillery wants to set you up with drinks and dinner for Super Bowl Sunday. With the purchase of a bottle 750-milliliter of Blue Clover Vodka or Blue Clover Gin, plus a mixer, you get a pepperoni pizza for carryout. To-go spirit bottles cost between $22 to $26.
Belle's Nashville Kitchen7212 East Main Street, Scottsdale
Enjoy a Southern-themed Super Bowl meal from Belle's Nashville Kitchen. Highlights include Nashville hot chicken fingers for $12, a variety of salads from $8 to $14, grilled mac and cheese sandwiches starting at $13, and Honkey Tonk Fries for $10.
Macayo'sMultiple Locations
From now till Sunday, February 7, Macayo's is celebrating playoff season and Super Bowl LV with some meal deals. The Wild Card package serves up to six people for $42.99 and includes six-cheese enchiladas, six crispy tacos, one pint of rice and beans, a dozen mini chimis, and a two-liter soda. The Championship package is pretty much more of that, serving up to 10 people for $64.99.
Huss Brewing Company100 East Camelback Road, #160
Game day at Huss Brewing Company means the chili queso dip starts at $13. It's a perfect complement to the build-your-own bars for nachos, beer brats, and hot "dawgs." If that doesn't entice you, Caesar salads, pork sliders, and charcuterie boards are also on deck along with all the Arizona craft beer. Pre-order online or call by 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, for takeout.
Roaring Fork4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, Roaring Fork is offering it's Dinner on Us deal — meaning if you buy one entree, you get another free for game day. Selections include braised beef short ribs, spit-roasted half chicken, sugar-cured duck breast, and the Big Ass Burger.
Miracle Mile Deli4433 North 16th Street
If you've got a small group coming over, Miracle Mile Deli is offering the Super Slider Buffet ($130) — an assortment of deli slider sandwiches and potato salad. There's also the Tackle Pack ($140), which has two pounds of hot pastrami, two pounds of corned beef, Challah slider rolls, and dill pickle slices. Both packs include macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, and a pie, all serving up to 10 people.
Match Market & Bar1100 North Central Avenue
Those hosting intimate Super Bowl watch parties may turn to Match Market & Bar to handle the food. The Big Game Munchie Menu serves two to three people and includes two pizzas of choice, one dozen Buffalo wings, a trio of dips (muhammara, hummus, and guacamole), and a craft beer of choice six-pack. Cost is $49.
The Sicilian ButcherMultiple Locations
All Sicilian Butcher locations will offer options for Super Bowl for dine-in or take out. Charcuterie boards start at $14, as well as customizable pasta dishes, salads, and meatball buckets. Those who want to dine-in can take advantage of the all-day happy hour on Sunday, February 7.
