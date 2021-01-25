 
10 Super Bowl LV Dining Deals for Game Day in Greater Phoenix

Rudri Patel | January 25, 2021 | 6:00am
There are plenty of Super Bowl dining deals in Phoenix.
There are plenty of Super Bowl dining deals in Phoenix.
Sandbar Mexican Grill
It's time to start planning for Super Bowl Sunday, and many a Phoenix-area eatery is offering dining deals for the big game on Sunday, February 7. Check out these 10 dine-in and carryout options in the Valley.

Sandbar Mexican Grill

Multiple Locations


There is no chance you'll miss a second of the game at Sandbar Mexican Grill. With 60 TVs and one LED wall, you'll catch every pass, fumble, commercial, and halftime pyrotechnics. On Sunday, February 7, start celebrating early with $10 bloody marys or a mimosa flight for $15. The offer is good until 2 p.m. Add some grub, like wings for $14 or Baja tacos served with beans and rice for $15.

The Quarantined Together Meal Kit serves five.
The Quarantined Together Meal Kit serves five.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Multiple Locations


For game day, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is offering several package deals including the Quarantined Together Meal Kit — which serves up to five people and includes all the fixings for cheeseburgers and loaded fries for $24.99 to $34.99. To accompany the burger kit, try The Roadie, a bagged, frozen margarita kit, or the I Like It On The Rocks, a bottled version of Hopdoddy's margarita.

Blue Clover Distillery

7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale


Blue Clover Distillery wants to set you up with drinks and dinner for Super Bowl Sunday. With the purchase of a bottle 750-milliliter of  Blue Clover Vodka or Blue Clover Gin, plus a mixer, you get a pepperoni pizza for carryout. To-go spirit bottles cost between $22 to $26.

The Honkey Tonk Fries from Belle's Nashville Kitchen.
The Honkey Tonk Fries from Belle's Nashville Kitchen.
Tim Fuchs

Belle's Nashville Kitchen

7212 East Main Street, Scottsdale

Enjoy a Southern-themed Super Bowl meal from Belle's Nashville Kitchen. Highlights include Nashville hot chicken fingers for $12, a variety of salads from $8 to $14, grilled mac and cheese sandwiches starting at $13, and Honkey Tonk Fries for $10.

Macayo's

Multiple Locations


From now till Sunday, February 7, Macayo's is celebrating playoff season and Super Bowl LV with some meal deals. The Wild Card package serves up to six people for $42.99 and includes six-cheese enchiladas, six crispy tacos, one pint of rice and beans, a dozen mini chimis, and a two-liter soda. The Championship package is pretty much more of that, serving up to 10 people for $64.99.

Build your own nacho bar is an option at Huss Brewing Company.
Build your own nacho bar is an option at Huss Brewing Company.
Huss Brewing Company

Huss Brewing Company

100 East Camelback Road, #160


Game day at Huss Brewing Company means the chili queso dip starts at $13. It's a perfect complement to the build-your-own bars for nachos, beer brats, and hot "dawgs." If that doesn't entice you, Caesar salads, pork sliders, and charcuterie boards are also on deck along with all the Arizona craft beer. Pre-order online or call by 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, for takeout.

Roaring Fork

4800 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, Roaring Fork is offering it's Dinner on Us deal — meaning if you buy one entree, you get another free for game day. Selections include braised beef short ribs, spit-roasted half chicken, sugar-cured duck breast, and the Big Ass Burger.

Miracle Mile Deli is offering the Super Slider Buffet for those who want to cater at home.
Miracle Mile Deli is offering the Super Slider Buffet for those who want to cater at home.
Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 North 16th Street


If you've got a small group coming over, Miracle Mile Deli is offering the Super Slider Buffet ($130) — an assortment of deli slider sandwiches and potato salad. There's also the Tackle Pack ($140), which has two pounds of hot pastrami, two pounds of corned beef, Challah slider rolls, and dill pickle slices. Both packs include macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, and a pie, all serving up to 10 people.

Match Market & Bar

1100 North Central Avenue


Those hosting intimate Super Bowl watch parties may turn to Match Market & Bar to handle the food. The Big Game Munchie Menu serves two to three people and includes two pizzas of choice, one dozen Buffalo wings, a trio of dips (muhammara, hummus, and guacamole), and a craft beer of choice six-pack. Cost is $49.

Charcuterie boards start at $14 on game day.
Charcuterie boards start at $14 on game day.
The Sicilian Butcher

The Sicilian Butcher

Multiple Locations


All Sicilian Butcher locations will offer options for Super Bowl for dine-in or take out. Charcuterie boards start at $14, as well as customizable pasta dishes, salads, and meatball buckets. Those who want to dine-in can take advantage of the all-day happy hour on Sunday, February 7.

Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.

