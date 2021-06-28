Here's Who's Doing Fourth of July Restaurant Deals in Phoenix

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

So far, summer 2021 isn't holding anything back. It's hot, folks. This might be the year to ditch the triple-digit backyard BBQ for something a little more air-conditioned. (We don't judge.) In that event, check out these 14 Fourth of July dining and drinking deals in metro Phoenix.

Belle's Nashville Kitchen

7212 East Main Street, Scottsdale

On Sunday, July 4, Belle's Nashville Kitchen plans to contribute 25 percent of the day's proceeds to The Wounded Warrior Project, a charity that supports veterans wounded in combat. Patrons can choose from bourbon barbecue wings for $14, a hot chicken caesar wrap for $16, and Corazon Reposado tequila with serrano peppers, lime juice, raspberry puree, and ginger beer for $11. You'll have time to catch fireworks, too — Belle's closes at 8 p.m.

The Craftsman Cocktails & Kitchen

20469 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale

For Sunday, July 4, The Craftsman Cocktails & Kitchen is serving one-half slab of slow-cooked bourbon barbecue baby ribs with bacon and green chile for $28. To accompany your barbecue, pick up a bourbon smash kit which includes bourbon, orange bitters, lemon juice, vanilla bean simple syrup, and club soda. Orders must be placed by Friday, July 2, for pickup on Saturday. Call 480-401-1102 to place your order.

The Independence Day party gets started early at Chelsea's Kitchen. Chelsea's Kitchen

Chelsea's Kitchen

5040 North 40th Street

Chelsea's Kitchen is getting the party started early on Sunday, July 4. From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., guests can enjoy half-price mimosa bottle service, as well as indulge in the brunch menu, which includes a green chili omelet, short rib hash, and vegetarian tacos. Bonus: there'll be live music.

Ingo's Tasty Foods

4502 North 40th Street

There are two different deals at Ingo's Tasty Foods. For patrons who wish to dine in, you'll receive $4 off frozen greyhound drinks. For those who rather carry-out, take $4 off of any to-go order greater than $10. Call 602-795-2884 to place your order. Use promo code july4 online or on the mobile app.

EXPAND You can fill your own cannolis at The Sicilian Baker. The Sicilian Baker

The Sicilian Baker

Multiple Locations

If you and the family want to grab dessert before the fireworks, head to The Sicilian Baker. Customize your own cannoli with 12 cream flavors like cookie butter and chocolate or opt for a cartocci, a spiral donut with cannoli cream and dusted sugar for $7.50. The espresso bar also offers lattes and cappuccinos. Note: the Tatum location will be closed July 4.

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 North 16th Street

Miracle Mile Deli is celebrating Independence Day all month long. Starting on Thursday, July 1, $5 hot dog specials include fries and a drink. You can also add chili or straw toppings for $1. Pair your hot dog with milkshakes and ice cream floats for $4.

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations

Cool down on Independence Day with Hash Kitchen's boozy snow cone cocktail flight, which includes flavors like lemon-lime, watermelon, and blue raspberry and cherry limeades. Flights costs $17. Pair your flight with a brunch hotdog which includes two bacon-wrapped hotdogs, crispy golden hash browns, cheddar cheese sauce, a fried egg with jalapeño relish for $16.

The Sicilian Butcher

Multiple locations

Gather the entire family at The Sicilian Butcher for a five-foot-long charcuterie board that includes potato croquettes, craft meatballs, artisanal meats and cheeses, as well as fritters for $15 per person. Amalfi spritz is made with Prosecco, orchard pear, combier bleu and Mediterranean tonic which costs $12. The Tatum location will be closed July 4.

EXPAND Buy one pizza and get the other for $4 at La Grande Orange and Pizzeria. La Grande Orange and Pizzeria

La Grande Orange and Pizzeria

4410 North 40th Street

If pizza is on your mind, La Grande Orange and Pizzeria is offering a deal to commemorate Independence Day. The first pizza is full price and the second pizza is $4. This deal is offered for dine-in and take out options. Grab some gelato on your way out.

The Italian Daughter

23687 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Looking for an authentic Italian meal? The Italian Daughter has pastas made in-house, charcuterie boards, and Neapolitan pizzas. Starters include mozzarella caprese with fresh heirloom tomatoes, sea salt, oregano, and pepper for $14. If you're craving dessert, chocolate cannoli pizza is made with dough, Nutella, strawberries, raspberries, and sweet ricotta for $13. Prosecco from Italy is available for $32 a bottle.

EXPAND Mimosas are half-off on Sunday, July 4. Buck & Rider

Buck and Rider

4225 East Camelback Road

The celebration at Buck and Rider features the regular brunch menu, which includes crispy Brussels sprouts, shrimp ceviche, Belgian waffles, as well as Spanish eggs and crabs. On Sunday, July 4, mimosas are half off and guests can enjoy live music.

Roaring Fork

4800 North Scottsdale Road, Suite #1700

On Sunday, July 4, Roaring Fork is treating guests with the option of buy one entree, get one free beginning at 4 p.m. Options include cedar-planked salmon, rainbow trout, rotisserie half chicken, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin or a "big ass" burger.

EXPAND Blue Clover Distillery is offering handcrafted gin and vodka for $22. Tayden Savage

Blue Clover Distillery

7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale

At Blue Clover Distillery, handcrafted gin and vodka is for $22. The house-infused flavors include grapefruit, lemon, strawberry, blood orange, spicy pepper, and barrel-aged gin. The 750 ml bottles are available on Sunday July 4. You can also pick up the vodka to-go if you prefer relaxing at home.

Zinqué

4712 North Goldwater Boulevard, Suite #110, Scottsdale

The celebration is continuing all day long at Zinqué, From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, guests can enjoy bottomless mimosa option for $22 a person from on Sunday, July 4. Pair with smoked salmon tartine for $17, steak frites for $27, and grilled whole branzino for $32.