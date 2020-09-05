6 Spots for Great Chicharrones in Metro Phoenix

Chicharrones, pork rinds, pig skins, cracklins, cueritos. Whatever you call them, you know you like them. These babies are spotted on menus at barbecue joints to taquerias. Here are six spots where you can find them.

AZ BBQ Company 1534 East Ray Road, #110, Gilbert



Gilbert-based AZ BBQ Company has a fun section of the menu called Specialties. Among them is a stunner of a platter called Loaded Chicharrons – a basket of homemade pork rinds served under a pile of brisket chili, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and green onions. Enjoy them in the modest, Southwestern-style diner setting or take them to-go. If you're thinking barbecue, this spot has some interesting choices.

Restaurant Huauchinangos Mexican Food 1620 West University Drive, #5, Mesa



There are a couple of pork options with some puff at this beloved Mesa-based Mexican eatery. An order of huaraches can come topped with chicharrones (and a number of other delicious looking choices like marinated pork and grilled beef). You can also get a taco, burrito, soup, quesadillas, gorditas, and tostadas topped with the real thing. The world is your fried pork skin at Restaurant Huauchinangos Mexican Food.

Chile-spliced chicharrones come with a side of guacamole. Patricia Escarcega

Taco Chelo 501 East Roosevelt Street



Set in the heart of Roosevelt Row, Taco Chelo is beautifully designed restaurant with a tailored menu of starters, tacos, veggies, and a slew of fun cocktails. It’s a collaboration between main chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia, and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin. But since this is about chicharrones, we’ll let you know that this hot spot's version comes sprinkled with chimayo chile and accompanied by sides of lime, guacamole, and Cholula sauce. The weighty chicharrón sheets can get messy, but it’s worth it.

Tacos Sahuaro 2320 North 32nd Street



This homestyle, counter-service Mexican restaurant serves up an excellent order of chicharrón tacos. Tacos Sahuaro serves these delicacies a little on the soupy side in a medium-spicy red chile sauce along with tender slivers of pork. It’s a specialty we’ve known about for a while and wholly endorse.

Taqueria La Hacienda #1 taco truck is known for their chicharrón taco. Patricia Escarcega

Taqueria La Hacienda #1 206 East Buckeye Road



This cash-only, late-night taco truck is known as a savior to those looking for a fourth-meal-style taco during the weekend, or even a close-to-the-airport snack. But the Taqueria La Hacienda #1 Sonoran-style taco truck is best known for its chicharrón taco. It’s a messy but great combination of crispy pork skin doused in a red sauce and served under a heap of rich and tender buche (pork stomach) meat. It comes highly recommended.

Taco Guild 546 East Osborn Road



When dining at Taco Guild, it's hard to remove your focus from the piping hot bowl of complimentary tortilla chips, well-crafted margarita, or overall atmosphere of this 1893-built former chapel. But, the chicharrones here might do it. The house-fried chicharrones are seasoned with Sal de Gusano — a.k.a. flavorful worm salt. Snag and order as a starter or pop in for happy hour for $4.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on June 6, 2018. It was updated on September 5, 2020. See what Valley eateries are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.