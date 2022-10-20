Jalebis Are Essential to Diwali Celebrations. Here's Where to Find the Indian Sweet in Phoenix

Diwali celebrations run for five days, with the last day being the most important. This year, that falls on Monday, October 24. In preparation, Indian restaurants all over metro Phoenix are revving up the production of their sweet treats to meet demand. One of the sweetest of them all is jalebi. New India Bazaar & Cuisine on Seventh Street north of downtown Phoenix. He first fell in love with jalebi, sweet spirals of dough that are deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup, as a boy growing up in northern India. At age 13, he moved with his family to the U.S., and in 2006 opened his Indian market, restaurant, and sweets shop with his father and son.
But it wasn’t until 2009 that Singh started making and selling the sticky and sweet South Asian snack. At the time, he couldn't find anyone in Arizona making jalebis, Singh says, and he wanted to bring a taste of his homeland to Phoenix. So that’s what he did.
He returned to Hoshiarpur, a town in north India known for its sweets, and spent a month learning not just how to make jalebi, but how to make “mind-blowing jalebi,” as his son Brum Singh puts it.
So what’s Singh’s secret?
“The perfect jalebi uses real ingredients without any shortcuts,” Singh says.
That’s the short answer. He also adds baking soda to the naturally fermented dough to keep the batter nice and fluffy. He found the perfect oil and syrup temperature so the dough rises and stays crisp. And then there’s his batter-twirling technique. No two jalebis are the same, but it takes a swift hand and lots of practice to pipe the dough into the hot oil so the swirly line holds its shape and comes out golden and consistent.
“You probably see every second customer buying them,” Singh says.
Stop by and see for yourself. During Diwali, the store will open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and there will be a tent set up outside New India Bazaar where Singh will be making the festival favorite, which he sells by the pound. Inside, the store transforms into a sweets buffet, with customers filling up mithai boxes of bite-sized delights to eat, share, and gift to family and friends.
“Everybody loves jalebis,” Singh says.
New India Bazaar & Cuisine
2544 North 7th Street
602-712-0009 New India Bazaar offers two varieties: Regular and gur jalebi, which gets its deep golden color from jaggery, an unrefined cane sugar.
