 With Flower Child, new Paradise Valley Mall restaurant openings begin | Phoenix New Times
New Paradise Valley Mall restaurant openings underway

Flower Child opens today, ushering in the first of 10 new eateries, bars and shops at the redevelopment of the old mall site
September 24, 2024
The first restaurant at PV, the redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall, opens today. Flower Child, which offers health dishes in a fast-casual setting, will usher in a slate of new eateries, bars and shops at the north Phoenix hub.
Flower Child
New dining options are beginning to open in the redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall, called PV. Flower Child opens today, marking the first of 10 confirmed restaurants or shops in the reimagined site.

PV encompasses more than 100 acres of north Phoenix near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard. The redevelopment includes a variety of local and national concepts, as well as office space and a 400-unit apartment complex.

Announcements of new restaurants, bars and retailers have come in phases as more spots have signed on to join this new north Phoenix hub. Here’s every restaurant, grocer and food-or-drink-focused shop we know about so far, and when it is slated to open.

Flower Child

12640 N. Tatum Blvd.
Opens today
Flower Child, the health-conscious, fast-casual restaurant from local and prolific restaurateur Sam Fox, is PV’s inaugural tenant and the brand’s 34th location nationwide. The menu includes customizable bowls, salads and wraps that can cater to a variety of dietary needs, offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Among those selections are a vegan ancient grain bowl, gluten-free mac and cheese and chicken enchiladas.
click to enlarge A shopper at Whole Foods Market.
Whole Foods Market will relocate its Paradise Valley store from Shea and Tatum boulevards to PV, opening on Oct. 16.
Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market

12500 N. Tatum Blvd.
Opens Oct. 16
Whole Foods Market will relocate its current Paradise Valley store, located near Shea and Tatum boulevards for 22 years, to PV. The new grocery store will span 50,358 square feet, selling more than 330 items made or grown in Arizona, such as produce from Duncan Family Farms, milk from Danzeisen Dairy and flour from Hayden Flour Mills. In the larger store, shoppers will find an expanded wellness and beauty section, more prepared foods and a larger bakery that will also include a full-service coffee and juice bar. On its opening day, the first 300 shoppers will receive a tote bag and “secret saver” card with offers of up to $100 off.

Blanco Tacos + Tequila

12750 N. Tatum Blvd.
Opens in October
Blanco Tacos + Tequila is a Sonoran-inspired eatery from restaurateur Fox. The Mexican restaurant will open adjacent to PV’s three-acre park. At Blanco, diners can expect cheese crisps, chimichangas filled with short-rib machaca or tiger shrimp fajitas with spicy garlic butter. At the bar, sip a frozen paloma or jalapeno-and-pineapple margarita.

Frost Gelato

4568 E. Cactus Road
Opens in November
Frost Gelato will open its fifth Valley ice cream shop this fall. The shop was founded in Tucson and now boasts locations across the southwest and internationally. Guided by Italian chef Nazario Melchionda, Frost’s sorbets and gelatos include traditional flavors, often using ingredients imported from Italy, as well as more inventive twists. Guests can order scoops of pistachio or stracciatella alongside gelatos infused with honey and lavender or salted caramel.
click to enlarge
This rendering shows the exterior of the upcoming fourth location of Trevor's Liquor, which is slated to open in PV this fall.
Trevor's Liquor

Trevor’s Liquor

12820 N. Tatum Blvd.
Opens in November
Trevor's Liquor will breathe new life into the former Sears Auto Center on Tatum Boulevard near Paradise Village Parkway. The 14,000-square-foot venue will, like its three other Valley locations, be more than a place to pick up a six-pack. In addition to its boutique booze options, Trevor's will also feature a full-service bar, pizzeria, golf simulator, cigar lounge and spots to hang inside and out, including a dog-friendly patio.

Wren House Brewing Co.

12650 N. Tatum Blvd., #106
Opens in November
The award-winning craft brewer will bring its third Valley taproom to this new development. Wren House Brewing Co.’s PV outpost will join its European beer-hall-inspired Wren Südhalle and its original taproom, a bungalow on 24th Street. Wren House has built a strong following with its Spellbinder hazy IPA, crushable lager Valley Beer and playful seasonal sippers such as its pie-inspired, barrel-aged beer series Pie Thief.

The Melt

12650 N. Tatum Blvd., #100
Opens in December
The Melt is another California-based chain that is entering Arizona via PV. This sandwich shop is all about cheesy and griddled stackers. Its menu of classics includes a patty melt, a grilled cheese stuffed with mac and cheese and a traditional grilled cheese made with cheddar, fontina and muenster. Other bites from The Melt include burgers, salads and grilled cheese’s favorite pairing: tomato soup.
click to enlarge Inside Federal Pizza.
A second location of Federal Pizza is coming to north Phoenix in PV, the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard.
Upward Projects

Federal Pizza

4568 E. Cactus Road
Opens in 2025
Federal Pizza, the popular uptown Phoenix spot that serves wood-fired pies, pasta and craft beer, chose PV for its first expansion. Upward Projects, the Phoenix-based restaurant group behind the pizzeria, Postino Wine Cafe, Joyride Taco House, Windsor and Churn, “jumped at the opportunity to debut a second location” of Federal, Upward’s co-founder and CEO Lauren Bailey said in May. The PV location will feature indoor and outdoor dining, as well as a bottle shop and takeout lounge that includes Churn ice cream.

Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar

12650 N. Tatum Blvd., #109
Opens in 2025
The Southern California-born Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar will bring its mix of Asian fusion and eclectic sips to Phoenix with its fourth national location. The menu offers a variety of sushi, sashimi and specialty rolls, as well as entrees that include honey walnut shrimp, a shaking beef filet and pad thai. The swanky interiors often feature a dark, moody palette punctuated by soft pink cherry blossom trees.


Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill

Opens in 2025
The Hawaiian-inspired plate lunch restaurant will open its seventh Arizona location in PV. The newest location of Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill will feature huli huli chicken, luau pig, macaroni salad, Spam musubi and Dole soft serve. The interior of this fast-causal spot will mimic the island vibes with coastal-themed design.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
