10 Things to Do During Thanksgiving Weekend 2016 in Metro Phoenix

Find 10 things to do, including the Eva Hesse screening at Chartreuse Gallery, during Thanksgiving weekend. Zeitgeist Films

An Arizona State Sun Devils versus Arizona Wildcats football game, Small Business Saturday shopping events, and Madeline Kahn back on the big screen – metro Phoenix is putting on some post-Thanksgiving activities that may get you to button your pants back up. And with a trail run through Papago Park, a Black Friday Roller Skating Party, and a pot-themed yoga session, you won’t be bragging about starting a diet on Monday either. Here are 10 things to do over Thanksgiving weekend across the Valley.

EXPAND The Tasting Room on Wilson will host the ASU vs. UofA Watch Party, Tailgate & Beer Garden on Friday, November 25. Courtesy of Four Peaks Brewing Company

ASU vs. U of A Watch Party

In case you’ve never seen one in action, college football games between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats get rowdy and emotional, especially in the bars and grills of Tempe. So you might as well make a day of it with the ASU vs. U of A Watch Party, Tailgate & Beer Garden at the Four Peaks Brewing Company Tasting Room on Wilson. They’ll be projecting the game on a huge outdoor screen. The event will feature music from DJ Mr. P-body, raffles, burgers, and of course, Four Peaks brews in an indoor/outdoor beer garden. Pick a side from 4:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday, November 25, at the Four Peaks Tasting Room on Wilson. Entrance is free but ticketed for this 21-and-over event. See the Facebook event for more details.

EXPAND Check out the Black Friday Super Skate at USA Skateland of Chandler. Lauren Cusimano

Black Friday Super Skate

Unwind to some Michael Jackson hits during the Black Friday Super Skate, one of the more unique ways to work off your Thanksgiving dinner (unless you have the pizza). Sessions are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 25, at Skateland Chandler. You can also hit the Roller Café for popcorn and an Icee, or grab some tokens for the Skateland Chandler arcade. Admission to Black Friday Super Skate is $4, and rentals are $3.50 for skates, or $4.50 for rollerblades. Wrist guards are required for skating, but are available to borrow at the skate counter for free. Visit the Facebook event for details.

EXPAND See Al Madrigal all weekend at Stand Up Live. Mandee Johnson

Al Madrigal

He’s either the comedian you love, that funny guy from The Daily Show, or that dude you’ve heard on podcasts who sounds a little like Alan Alda. Either way, Al Madrigal is doing five shows at Stand Up Live over Thanksgiving weekend. Showtimes are 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, and 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. Tickets are $22, and there’s a two-drink minimum for this 21-and-over event. For more information, visit the Stand Up Live website.

EXPAND Find Jackalope: An Indie Artisan Market at WestWorld on November 25 and 26. Gil Riego Photography

Jackalope: An Indie Artisan Market

Though happening at WestWorld, there’ll be 150 local artisan vendors instead of theories and spoilers about your favorite HBO show during the Jackalope Art & Craft Fair. Held in the Hanger Tent, the Scottsdale stop of the Jackalope Art & Craft Fair features everything from home décor and homemade soap to jewelry, apparel, and original art. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday, November 26, and Sunday, November 27. The #shopsmall event is free, and also features live music, workshops, and food vendors. Visit the Jackalope: An Indie Artisan Market website for many more details.

EXPAND The Clue 30th anniversary screening is happening on Sunday, November 26, at Pollack Tempe Cinemas. Paramount Pictures

Clue 30th Anniversary Screening

Christopher Lloyd, Tim Curry, and the delightful Madeline Kahn … these are some of the better, and often more hilarious, actors of movie history, and you can see them all together during the Clue 30th Anniversary Screening. Presented by Cult Classics AZ and Zia Records, and hosted at Pollack Tempe Cinemas, this board-game-based comedy will have you wanting to schedule your own dinner party starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 26. Tickets are $11 for general admission, and VIP packages are also available, at Zia locations and at the Cult Classics website – where you can also find more information.

Beat the turkey during the Fat Turkey Trail Run through Papago Park on Saturday, November 25. Jacob Lund/Shutterstock.com

Fat Turkey Trail Run

Here’s where we make an observation about how much everyone most likely ate on Thanksgiving, and how now it’s time to work off those large portions. Your can do just that with the Fat Turkey Trail Run 2016. The 10K starts at 8 a.m., and the 5K starts at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 25. Both races begin at the boat dock in Linear Park, west of the Tempe Town Lake Marina, and trail through Papago Park. Pick up your registration packet from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 25, at Road Runner Sports, or on race day from 6 a.m. until 15 minutes before the race. Registration ranges from $40 to $60. Visit the Fat Turkey Trail Run event page for more details.