13 Best Skate Parks in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND The Rio Vista Skate Park is a 32,000-square-foot concrete skate court in Peoria. Courtesy of City of Peoria

If you often life-or-death ollie onto the sidewalk in front of traffic, use words like "schralper," are decidedly not over Toy Machine gear, and frequently listen to the Faction, there are plenty of places to drop in throughout metro Phoenix..

While you'll find many concrete skate spots across the Valley, there are also several skate parks in town – even a skateboards-only park. So set your camera lens to fish-eye, and check out 13 skate parks from Chandler to Peoria.

Chandler Skate Park at the Snedigar Sportsplex

4500 South Basha Road

480-782-2640

Open since 2000, the Chandler Skate Park at the Snedigar Sportsplex is located in south Chandler along Alma School Road between Riggs and Queen Creek roads. The Chandler Skate Park features two concrete bowls, decks, blocks, quarterpipes, pyramids, and rails – all designed by SITE Systems Design Group. This free skate park covers 35,000 square feet, and is a skate-at-your-own-risk facility. Summer hours are 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and winter hours are 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

EXPAND The Chavez Skate Plaza street-style skate area backdropped by South Mountain in Laveen's Cesar Chavez Park. Lauren Cusimano

Chavez Skate Plaza

7858 South 35th Avenue, Laveen Village

602-262-7492

A skate-at-your-own risk park, the Chavez Skate Plaza is a 10,000-square-foot street-style skate area within Cesar Chavez Park, established in 1971, at the southwest corner of 35th Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen Village. The Chavez Skate Park is actually a grouping of five colorful concrete pathways intersecting over about an acre of grassy land. Features include floating hubba ledges, a bench with a flat bar, stairs, and rails. Around since 2011, the park is public and free, and open from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. – but there are no lights at the park for night skating.

EXPAND Desert West Skateboard Plaza is a 25,000-square-foot, skateboards-only park open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in west Phoenix. Lauren Cusimano

Desert West Skateboard Plaza

6602 West Encanto Boulevard

602-495-3700

Known locally as the Encanto skate park or D-west, Desert West Skateboard Plaza is located at the northeast corner of 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard between McDowell and Thomas roads. Covering 25,000 square feet, this park only allows skateboards (maximum length of 34 inches, like most skate parks), and offers everything from curbs, bumps, and hips to a fun box, steps with steel ledges, and three bowls. Desert West also plays host to the PhxAM Skateboard Tournament, and has been seen on ESPN. This skate-at-your-own-risk facility is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Dust Devil Skate Plaza covers 9,000 square feet at 107th Avenue and Camelback Road. Lauren Cusimano

Dust Devil Skate Plaza

10645 West Camelback Road, Glendale

602-262-6575

Joined with Dust Devil Park in Glendale, the Dust Devil Skate Plaza is located at the southeast corner of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road. The Dust Devil Skate Plaza consists of 9,000 square feet of cast (not concrete) surface constructed by California Skateparks, and features rails and benches, plus four individual ramps. There is also lighting for night skating, drinking fountains, and shade trees. This free, skate-at-your-own-risk facility allows in-line skates and skateboards, and the park is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Freestone Skate Park

1045 East Juniper Avenue, Gilbert

480-503-6200

Located at Juniper and Lindsay roads in Gilbert, the Freestone Skate Park is a free, unsupervised skate court open to skateboards, in-line skates, and scooters in Freestone Park. The Freestone Skate Park was opened in 2001, and spans 22,000 square feet across three sections, and includes a large street course with a pyramid, small bowl, and hips, plus a sizable spine bowl, and large boomerang bowl. Designed by Site Design Group, the Freestone Skate Park is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is closed every first Tuesday for maintenance.

EXPAND Mike Beadle, recreation superintendent of the Goodyear Parks & Recreation Department, shreds his own Goodyear Skate Park. Geoff Kinnerk

Goodyear Skate Park

3151 North Litchfield Road in Goodyear

623-882-7525

The Goodyear Community Park and skate court is located northwest of Litchfield and Indian School roads in northern Goodyear. The Goodyear Skate Park is open to skateboards, in-line skates, and RipSticks, and though the Goodyear Skate Park is unsupervised, helmets are required at this facility. The 30,000-square-foot concrete skate park opened in 2009, and features a massive bowl, cradles, and a semi snake designed by Site Design Group. The free Goodyear Skate Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the summer, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the winter.