5 Things to Do for $10 or Less in Metro Phoenix, February 24 to 26

Roll out in your 1980s finery. Lauren Cusimano

If you and your wallet tend to abide by a "less is more" aesthetic, y'all are in luck. Here in Phoenix, going out on a tight budget is easier than you might think. Besides year-round freebies and everything you'll find through New Times' events calendar, we've rounded up a handful of things to do this weekend — ranging from a roller rink hangout to an inside-out look at the Valley's ceramics offerings — all for $10 or less.

'80s Throwback Roller Skating Party

If you’re seeking an adults-only roller skating party with a Duran Duran heavy soundtrack, look no further than Skateland Mesa, Seven East Southern Avenue, for the ’80s Throwback Roller Skating Party.

Back by popular demand, this party rolls from 9:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday, February 24, and features skating, yes, but also dancing and costume contests. Better wear your Casio and find your old Devo-inspired jumpsuit, because prizes will be handed out to the best-dressed skaters.

Tickets are $10. Call 480-833-7775. Prices include admission and skate rental, though you can also bring your own. For more details, see the Facebook event page. Lauren Cusimano

Work by Krista Elrick featured in "Nascent Site: Sight" at ASU Northlight Gallery. Courtesy of ASU Northlight Gallery

"Retracing Audubon: Contemporary Views"

Photographer and ASU alumna Krista Elrick spent a decade retracing the path of renowned artist and naturalist John James Audubon, best known for his meticulous paintings and writings capturing details of hundreds of types of North American birds. Now, several of her black-and-white photographs — featuring rivers, trees, mineral formations, and birds — comprise an exhibition titled “Retracing Audubon: Contemporary Views,” which explores habitat loss, resiliency, and beauty.

See Elrick’s exhibition between noon and 5 p.m. on Friday, February 24, at Northlight Gallery inside ASU’s Grant Street Studios, 605 East Grant Street. While you’re there, hit the gallery’s community space to get historical and contemporary context through artworks and photographs by additional artists including Averian Chee. The free show is on view through Friday, March 3. Visit ASU Northlight Gallery online for more. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Moonflower by Lee Yun Qin is one of several light-based artworks coming to Canal Convergence 2017. Courtesy of Scottsdale Public Art

Canal Convergence Water + Art + Light

It’s all about water, art, and light as Scottsdale Arts presents its four-day Canal Convergence festival along the Scottsdale Waterfront, between Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard. Show up any time between 4 and 10 p.m. from Thursday, February 23, through Sunday, February 26, to enjoy light-based art installations and an eclectic mix of visual art, dance, music, poetry, and film. This year’s lineup includes local, national, and international artists.

Highlights include live Canal Creatures painting by Phoenix muralists Isaac Caruso and Ashley Macias, a Walk on the Wild Side with ASU’s Museum of Walking and Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, Four Chambers poetry readings inspired by Canal Convergence art installations, and a Night Lights bike ride. You’ll pay $10 for Conversation with the Artist events, but most of the other offerings (aside from food, drink, and shopping) are free. So get ready to make some serious light moves.

Visit the Scottsdale Public Art website for details, including daily schedules. Lynn Trimble

Here's your 2017 Canal Convergence field guide.

EXPAND Hakyoung Kim doing a demonstration of her ceramics technique during the 2016 ASU Ceramic Studio Tour. Lynn Trimble

16th Annual Self-Guided Ceramic Studio Tour

Saturday, February 25, is day one of the 16th Annual Self-Guided Ceramic Studio Tour, presented by ASU Art Museum’s Ceramics Research Center. It’s a fun, free way to explore more than a dozen ceramic studios in Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale, Mesa, and Gilbert — where more than 50 emerging and established artists will be showing and discussing their work.

The lineup also includes more than 50 artist demonstrations on topics from wheel throwing to animal sculptures happening at various artist studios. Besides getting a behind-the-scenes look at local artist studios, you can explore three exhibitions featuring works by local to international ceramics artists. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. An online map will help you find your way, and the event continues through Sunday, February 26. Visit ASU Art Museum online. Lynn Trimble

Here's your 2017 Ceramic Studio Tour field guide.

Cheer on the Rattlers. Bruce Yeung

Arizona Rattlers vs. Iowa Barnstormers

When it comes to professional sports in the Valley, we have a knack for consistently yielding elite teams in less popular arenas while our “big four” often founder. Sure, the Cardinals generally have enjoyed success under Bruce Arians, but the Suns, Diamondbacks, and Coyotes? Not so much.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Rattlers — one of the state's less popular franchises — are often downright dominant. An Arena Bowl fixture in recent years, the Rattlers made the leap from the Arena Football League to the more stable Indoor Football League this offseason. In the reverse vortex of Arizona sports, fans who are hoping the team continues its dominance amid stiffer competition might consider looking the other way. Or not.

The Rattlers host the Iowa Barnstormers at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street. Tickets are $5 and up via Ticketmaster. Rob Kroehler

