Medieval Times Is Coming to Phoenix

Who said chivalry was dead? Eleventh-century swordsmanship, knights, and rivalry are all coming to Phoenix when Arizona's first Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament castle opens early 2019.

Leigh Cordner, the creative director at Medieval Times, broke the news in a Reddit AMA on February 26. The location and opening date weren't specified. Not many details are available at this point, and Medieval Times has not responded to Phoenix New Times' requests for comment.

