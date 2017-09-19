151 Places to Get the Super Nintendo Classic Edition in Metro Phoenix

As any joystick jockey can attest, fall is one of the best times of year to be a gamer.

Thanks to the game industry’s habit of dropping much-anticipated titles and systems leading up to Christmas, the next few months will feature hordes of must-have games and items seeing the light of day.

And one of the biggest releases this fall will be the Super Nintendo Classic Edition.

In case you’ve been living under a Thwomp for a while now, Nintendo’s been tapping into gaming nostalgia with miniature emulator replicas of its classic consoles.

Last year, they released the NES Classic Edition, a pint-sized version of the game-changing Nintendo Entertainment System that boasted 30 old-school titles, including The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Ninja Gaiden, and all three Super Mario Bros.

It was a smash, to say the least. And in true Nintendo fashion, it was manufactured in limited supply, causing stores to pretty much sell out instantly, leaving gamers to pay upward of $500 on eBay to get one.

This year, the Super Nintendo gets its turn.

Like its predecessor, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition resembles an adorably undersized version of the system and features a library of some of its greatest games.

And while the selection is limited to only 21 titles – including Super Mario World, F-Zero, Final Fantasy VI, Donkey Kong Country, and Mario Kart – they’re all choice, especially the previously unreleased Star Fox 2.

It's like 1991 all over again. Courtesy of Nintendo

And just like the NES Classic, the console is going to be in demand, probably because Nintendo is reportedly only releasing it in limited supply when it first drops on Friday, September 29.

“I’d say its going to be a hot-ticket item, based on the success of the NES Classic last year,” says John Lester, local über-gamer and co-founder of the Valley’s annual Game On Expo. “The Super Nintendo mini is going to be probably equally or even more hard to find, based on the hype for it.”

Last year, gamers like Lester waited in line at local big-box retailers like Best Buy and Toys R Us to get a NES Classic.

“When the [NES Classic] came out, I went to Walmart at midnight and they only had eight of 'em and that was it,” he says. “So it was pretty hard to find.”

And unless you’ve already pre-ordered your SNES Classic (which has reportedly been a hassle-filled clusterfuck), it’s likely you’ll wind up scrambling to get one on September 29.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of various retailers around the Valley that reportedly will have the SNES Classic (which retails for $79.99) in stock on its release date or shortly thereafter. And based on our conversations with both company spokespersons and store employees, many big-box chains in town will have it available, albeit in limited quantities.

In other words, unless you want to cough up a few hundred dollars or wait until Nintendo manufactures more SNES Classics next year, you’ll want to check out the following stores around metro Phoenix.

Best Buy

14 Valley locations

According to a Best Buy spokesperson, SNES Classics will go on sale promptly at 10 a.m. on September 29. And while they declined to comment on specific numbers, they mentioned that supplies will be limited. A ticket system will be implemented on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone interested in purchasing one can line up outside of any Best Buy location the night before.

A few online inventory trackers like Zoolert and iStockNow will supposedly detail how many each location will have on the release date.

Target

33 Valley locations

The folks at Target were a bit cagey about how many consoles they’ll have in stock on September 29. That said, a company spokesperson told Phoenix New Times via email that while they can’t share specific details regarding how many SNES Classics that each store will have available (if any), they will be offering some for purchase. “While we have sold through our preorder allocations, Target will have additional inventory available for the September 29 release,” they said.

Bottom line: We suggest calling a day or two beforehand to check availability at a particular location. Like with Best Buy, you can also use sites like BrickSeek, Zoolert, or iStockNow for more insight.

GameStop

50 Valley locations

According to Eric Bright, GameStop's senior director of merchandising, any of its locations (including those in Arizona) will have the system for sale starting at 10 a.m. on launch day. Quantities will vary per location, however, based on demand.

"I'd recommend that consumers get there as early as possible as supplies will be limited and I would expect them to sell out in minutes," Bright says. "Much like when we have launches of famous games like Call of Duty, consumers will start lining up hours ahead of time to make sure they can either reserve or pick up a copy. I don't expect it to be any different for the Super NES Classic."

Bright also recommends calling GameStops the week of the release for updates on how many consoles they'll have in stock. They'll also sell SNES Classics either by itself or in a variety of bundles, some featuring wireless controllers, strategy guide, or swag like a Mega Man helmet.

Toys R Us

Eight Valley locations

Unlike most of the other big-box retailers on this list, Toys R Us didn’t offer preorders of the SNES Classic, opting instead to sell the item in-store at each of its locations. According to spokesperson Jessica Offerjost, each store will have a “limited inventory” of the console.

As such, she encourages folks to get in line before doors open at 10 a.m. on launch day for a chance to get one. “We’ve seen lines start as early as 5 a.m., if not earlier, for other 'constrained' items like Hatchimals in 2016,” she says.

Walmart

46 Valley locations

While we weren’t able to reach any company spokespersons regarding availability of the SNES Classic at its Phoenix area stores, employees at several locations around town told us that it’s expected to go on sale on September 29. And according to gaming website Nintendeal, individual stores will reportedly have around 30 units each. YMMV. (As with other chains on this list, you can try hitting up BrickSeek, Zoolert, or iStockNow for more insight.)

