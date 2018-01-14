 


Jodi Arias murder trial captured the nation's attention with it's lurid detailsEXPAND
What the World Needs Now: Another Jodi Arias TV Special

Stuart Warner | January 14, 2018 | 6:15pm
Yet another TV special on the woman America loves to loathe, Jodi Arias, premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on the Discovery Channel, the first of a three-part series. Discover describes Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery as "sex, obsession, and jealousy gone wrong."

Okay, we'll play along.  Here are some of our favorite stories about the woman who was convicted in 2013 of murdering her ex-lover, the Mesa Mormon Travis Alexander:

The Kinky Jodi Arias Murder Trial

The Top 10 Pieces of Jodi Arias Twitter Wisdom

Did Jodi Arias Pen a Manifesto Behind Bars?

Jodi Arias Drops the Dramatics, Gets Off Suicide Watch

Jury Finds Jodi Arias Guilty of First-Degree Murder

Jodi Arias Talks With Phoenix Rapper

Juan Martinez Book Is Final Word on This Gruesome Murder Tale

 
Stuart Warner is editor of New Times. He has been a journalist since the stoned ages of 1969, playing a major role on teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes. He is also the author of the biography JOCK: A Coach's Story.

