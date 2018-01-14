What the World Needs Now: Another Jodi Arias TV Special

Yet another TV special on the woman America loves to loathe, Jodi Arias, premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on the Discovery Channel, the first of a three-part series. Discover describes Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery as "sex, obsession, and jealousy gone wrong."

Okay, we'll play along. Here are some of our favorite stories about the woman who was convicted in 2013 of murdering her ex-lover, the Mesa Mormon Travis Alexander:

The Kinky Jodi Arias Murder Trial