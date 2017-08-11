menu

McCain, Flake Join Epic First Amendment Battle Versus Backpage.com


Is President Trump Returning to the Phoenix Convention Center?

Friday, August 11, 2017 at 3:38 p.m.
By Joseph Flaherty
He was just candidate Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center in September 2016.
He was just candidate Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center in September 2016.
Ray Stern
Is President Trump making a return visit to the center where he staged one of his earliest rallies?

On Tuesday, Donald Trump's campaign team reached out to the Phoenix Convention Center to check if the center was available for certain dates later this month.

Jerry Harper, a deputy director with the convention center, confirmed to Phoenix New Times that the center was contacted by Trump's staff. The request for dates and availability came from the president's campaign team, not from the White House. The story was first reported by ABC Channel 15.

So, is Trump coming to Arizona again? Nothing is certain right now, according to Harper.

"We don’t know. We just responded to them and we haven’t heard back to confirm anything yet," Harper said.

Trump has visited Arizona several times since summer 2015.

During a September 2016 rally at the convention center, he threw red meat to his supporters with promises of the wall and a mass deportation program targeting immigrants. Trump said, "Day One, my first hour in office, those people are gone."

Before that, he held an event in a hangar of the Phoenix-Mesa airport in December 2015. Trump also staged a rally in Fountain Hills in March 2016. Hundreds came out to protest Trump in Fountain Hills — several were arrested.

And Trump had just barely stepped off the gilded escalator of Trump Tower after he announcing his presidential run when he paid a visit to Phoenix. In July 2015, he was even introduced at the convention center by then-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

The closely watched event with Arpaio followed in the wake of Trump's comments about Mexican immigrants, which many thought would doom an already long-shot candidate.

It obviously didn't.

If Trump is returning to Phoenix, we'll know before too long. The end of August will be here soon, and Harper said the campaign team was specifically looking for dates this month.

Joseph Flaherty

