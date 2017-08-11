Is President Trump Returning to the Phoenix Convention Center?

EXPAND He was just candidate Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center in September 2016. Ray Stern

Is President Trump making a return visit to the center where he staged one of his earliest rallies?

On Tuesday, Donald Trump's campaign team reached out to the Phoenix Convention Center to check if the center was available for certain dates later this month.

Jerry Harper, a deputy director with the convention center, confirmed to Phoenix New Times that the center was contacted by Trump's staff. The request for dates and availability came from the president's campaign team, not from the White House. The story was first reported by ABC Channel 15.