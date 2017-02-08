10 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Ofelia Montelongo

Local producers of organic and seasonal crops gather at farmers markets every week to offer high quality products. Lucky us, we still have a few months before summer and we can still enjoy fresh vegetables, and hand-made goodies at any of these 10 farmers markets before the season is over.

Roadrunner Park Farmers Market

3502 East Cactus Road

Located at the Roadrunner Park in North Phoenix, this is one of the few farmers markets open year round (since 1990). The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May and 8 to 11 a.m. from June to September. Besides finding all your farm produce needs, you can enjoy the park's amenities such as a playground, fishing pond, swimming pool and soccer fields. The market accepts AZFMNP (Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program) vouchers, credit cards, and EBT/SNAP.

Ahwatukee Farmers Market

4700 East Warner Road

The Ahwatukee Farmers Market is located at the Ahwatukee Community Center and Swim Club. The market is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. from June to September. Vendors sell fresh, local, and seasonal produce, herbs, locally made jams, fresh baked breads, natural pork and beef, and more. The market accepts AZFMNP (Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program) vouchers, credit cards, and EBT/SNAP. You can also have an option to pay for all your items with one credit card purchase. Make sure to ask more about it at the information booth.

The Capitol Farmers Market

1700 West Adams Street

Located at the southwest corner of 17th Avenue (Rose Mofford Way) and Adam Street, The Capitol Farmers Market opens every Thursday through April from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Spend lunch time at the market, and shop some Arizona Grown specialty crops, vegetables, fruits, plants, Arizona honey and cheese, local eggs, and more. Parking is available at Wesley Bolin Park.

Sun City Farmers Market

16820 North 99th Avenue, Sun City

Head to Sun City Farmers Market every Thursday through May from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy all things organic from plants to fresh local eggs. The free-admission market accepts AZFMNP (Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program) vouchers, credit cards, and EBT/SNAP.

Carefree Farmers Market

1 Sundial Circle, Carefree

Located in the Sundial Gardens, the Carefree Farmers Market offers demonstrations by chefs and Valley restaurants. The market opens every Friday through May from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors offer fresh, seasonal produce vegetables and fruits, flowers, locally made jams and salsas, and more. Free parking. AZFMNP vouchers are accepted.

Goodyear Community Market

3151 North Litchfield Road Goodyear

Set up in the Goodyear Community Park, the Goodyear Community Market features local producers of organic and seasonal vegetables and fruits, fresh local eggs, seeds and plants. Other vendors offer pastas, sauces, freshly baked breads, pastries, and different types of food. Open every Saturday through May from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market accepts cash, AZFMNP vouchers, credit cards, and EBT/SNAP.

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market

3806 North Brown Road

Enjoy award-winning tamales or any of the wide variety of great local food products available at the Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market. The market is located at the parking lot on the corner of North Brown and 1st Street. Pet-friendly, the market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May. Cooking classes are held every Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Check the schedule here.

Verrado Community Farmers Market

Main Street and Verrado Way, Buckeye

Located at the Verrado Commons, the Verrado Community Farmers Market opens every first and third Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29. You can find products from local farmers, ranchers, artisan food producers, handmade crafts, and more. The free-admission market accepts AZFMNP vouchers, EBT, and credit cards.

Gilbert Farmers Market

222 North Ash Street, Gilbert

The Gilbert Farmers Market (GFM) is located in the heart of downtown Gilbert. Open year-round, the market features over 60 vendors and opens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (October through March) and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (April through September). Offerings include chemical free, organic produce from local farmers, farm fresh eggs, cheese, bread, coffee, sauces, and many other artisan products, as well as food trucks and games. Most vendors accept credit cards, but we recommend bringing cash.

Anthem Community Farmers Market

41703 North Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem

Located at Anthem Community Park at the Anthem Veterans Memorial, the Anthem Community Farmers Market features organic crops, plants and seeds, compost and worm castings. Other vendors offer fresh local eggs, cheese, jams, jellies, pickles, tamales and bread. The pet-friendly market is open every Sunday through June from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Accepts AZFMNP vouchers, EBT/SNAP, and credit cards.

