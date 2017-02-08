10 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Metro Phoenix
|
Ofelia Montelongo
Local producers of organic and seasonal crops gather at farmers markets every week to offer high quality products. Lucky us, we still have a few months before summer and we can still enjoy fresh vegetables, and hand-made goodies at any of these 10 farmers markets before the season is over.
|
Brother Nature Farms show off their vegetables.
Ofelia Montelongo
Roadrunner Park Farmers Market
3502 East Cactus Road
Located at the Roadrunner Park in North Phoenix, this is one of the few farmers markets open year round (since 1990). The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May and 8 to 11 a.m. from June to September. Besides finding all your farm produce needs, you can enjoy the park's amenities such as a playground, fishing pond, swimming pool and soccer fields. The market accepts AZFMNP (Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program) vouchers, credit cards, and EBT/SNAP.
|
Oranges at the Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market.
Ofelia Montelongo
Ahwatukee Farmers Market
4700 East Warner Road
The Ahwatukee Farmers Market is located at the Ahwatukee Community Center and Swim Club. The market is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. from June to September. Vendors sell fresh, local, and seasonal produce, herbs, locally made jams, fresh baked breads, natural pork and beef, and more. The market accepts AZFMNP (Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program) vouchers, credit cards, and EBT/SNAP. You can also have an option to pay for all your items with one credit card purchase. Make sure to ask more about it at the information booth.
|
Matcha Market Place gluten-free oatmeal.
Ofelia Montelongo
The Capitol Farmers Market
1700 West Adams Street
Located at the southwest corner of 17th Avenue (Rose Mofford Way) and Adam Street, The Capitol Farmers Market opens every Thursday through April from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Spend lunch time at the market, and shop some Arizona Grown specialty crops, vegetables, fruits, plants, Arizona honey and cheese, local eggs, and more. Parking is available at Wesley Bolin Park.
|
Popsicles are acceptable snacks year-round at Phoenix area farmers markets.
Ofelia Montelongo
Sun City Farmers Market
16820 North 99th Avenue, Sun City
Head to Sun City Farmers Market every Thursday through May from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy all things organic from plants to fresh local eggs. The free-admission market accepts AZFMNP (Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program) vouchers, credit cards, and EBT/SNAP.
|
Abby Lee Farms' flowers and vegetables.
Ofelia Montelongo
Carefree Farmers Market
1 Sundial Circle, Carefree
Located in the Sundial Gardens, the Carefree Farmers Market offers demonstrations by chefs and Valley restaurants. The market opens every Friday through May from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors offer fresh, seasonal produce vegetables and fruits, flowers, locally made jams and salsas, and more. Free parking. AZFMNP vouchers are accepted.
|
Saucy Lips Salsas.
Ofelia Montelongo
Goodyear Community Market
3151 North Litchfield Road Goodyear
Set up in the Goodyear Community Park, the Goodyear Community Market features local producers of organic and seasonal vegetables and fruits, fresh local eggs, seeds and plants. Other vendors offer pastas, sauces, freshly baked breads, pastries, and different types of food. Open every Saturday through May from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market accepts cash, AZFMNP vouchers, credit cards, and EBT/SNAP.
|
Az Pops' handmade popsicles at the Old Town Scottsdale farmers market.
Ofelia Montelongo
Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
3806 North Brown Road
Enjoy award-winning tamales or any of the wide variety of great local food products available at the Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market. The market is located at the parking lot on the corner of North Brown and 1st Street. Pet-friendly, the market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May. Cooking classes are held every Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Check the schedule here.
|
Peppers.
Ofelia Montelongo
Verrado Community Farmers Market
Main Street and Verrado Way, Buckeye
Located at the Verrado Commons, the Verrado Community Farmers Market opens every first and third Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29. You can find products from local farmers, ranchers, artisan food producers, handmade crafts, and more. The free-admission market accepts AZFMNP vouchers, EBT, and credit cards.
|
Farmers market-fresh.
Ofelia Montelongo
Gilbert Farmers Market
222 North Ash Street, Gilbert
The Gilbert Farmers Market (GFM) is located in the heart of downtown Gilbert. Open year-round, the market features over 60 vendors and opens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (October through March) and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (April through September). Offerings include chemical free, organic produce from local farmers, farm fresh eggs, cheese, bread, coffee, sauces, and many other artisan products, as well as food trucks and games. Most vendors accept credit cards, but we recommend bringing cash.
|
Fresh bread from Mediterra Bakehouse Southwest.
Ofelia Montelongo
Anthem Community Farmers Market
41703 North Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem
Located at Anthem Community Park at the Anthem Veterans Memorial, the Anthem Community Farmers Market features organic crops, plants and seeds, compost and worm castings. Other vendors offer fresh local eggs, cheese, jams, jellies, pickles, tamales and bread. The pet-friendly market is open every Sunday through June from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Accepts AZFMNP vouchers, EBT/SNAP, and credit cards.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!