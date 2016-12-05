menu

Aaron Chamberlin to Open Tempe Public Market Café in 2017

Aaron Chamberlin to Open Tempe Public Market Café in 2017

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 3:20 p.m.
By Amy Silverman
A rendering of Tempe Public Market Café.EXPAND
A rendering of Tempe Public Market Café.
Courtesy of Phoenix Public Market Café
Aaron Chamberlin of St. Francis and Phoenix Public Market Café is planning to open a third spot in Tempe. He's aiming for a summer 2017 opening.

Chamberlin's latest endeavor will be located on the northeast corner of Rural and Warner roads; the 3,200-square-foot restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a "simple, health-focused menu of sandwiches, salads, slow-cooked meats, and pastries, along with a full bar," according to a press release.

“We see a huge opportunity in South Tempe, an area that is very much underserved when it comes to locally owned restaurants,” Chamberlin said in the press release. “The Café is all about connecting the local food community by sourcing local ingredients wherever possible and providing a neighborhood gathering place to enjoy a casual meal in our dining room, a cup of coffee on our patio, or glass of local wine at our bar.”

For more details, visit phxpublicmarket.com/cafe.

Amy Silverman
Related Locations

St. Francis
More Info
More Info

111 E. Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85012

602-200-8111

www.stfrancisaz.com

Phoenix Public Market Cafe
More Info
More Info

14 E. Pierce St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-253-2700

www.phxpublicmarket.com

