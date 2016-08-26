Baker Mandy Bublitz on Her Pastry Spirit Animal and Three Baking Idols
|
Courtesy of Mandy Bublitz
From now until we publish the 2016 edition of Best of Phoenix, New Times is naming 100 Tastemakers — members of our local culinary community who help shape the way we eat, drink, and think about food in Phoenix. Some you'll know, and for others, it'll be a first introduction, but each person on our list deserves a nod for helping make our city so delicious. Oh, and while you're here, be sure to check out our list of 100 Creatives.
33. Baker Mandy Bublitz
It's been seven years since Mandy Bublitz moved to Phoenix from Michigan, but it was bread that made her fall in love with this city. For her first five years in the Valley, Bublitz worked at a retail chain and hated her job. Then she started baking — and everything began to change.
Through social media, Bublitz began to connect with bakers not only in Phoenix, but all over the country and world. Then, she met some of her baker friends in person, and began to get connected with other baking and food enthusiasts. Eventually, she landed a job as head baker for a popular central Phoenix restaurant and today, you can find her baking at Pane Bianco.
"It all came full-circle," Bubtliz says. "I started baking because I wanted to know about sourdough. I'd buy flour at Pane Bianco when Hayden was milling in the back room. Now, I work where the mill used to stand. It's a good spot in so many ways."
Today, Bubtliz dishes on her baking ideas and go-to place for croissants and coffee.
My go-to place for croissants and coffee in Phoenix is American Way Market Cafe. I love the pain au chocolat, and they serve Pexioto coffee.
The best-kept secret in Phoenix is the secret Goodwill. It has all the best stuff.
I think my pastry spirit animal is a wood-fired pretzel becuase smoky, salty, twisty.
My three baking idols are ... if I have to name three — Don Guerra [of Barrio Bread], Ian Lowe, and Marc Bianco [of Pane Bianco]. Really, all the crazy bread bakers on Instagram. They’re the best.
