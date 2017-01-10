Original Carolina's Mexican Food is Coming to Avondale in Late January

Carolina's is bringing its famous overstuffed burros to Avondale. Heather Hoch

A longtime Valley favorite for casual Mexican cuisine, the Original Carolina’s Mexican Food on Mohave Street is heading west.

In late January, Carolina’s Mexican Food will be opening an additional location in Avondale. The new restaurant will be located at 27 North Dysart Road.

Though there isn't yet an exact opening date, fans will be happy to hear that ownership is bringing over the same menu, which features Mexican classics such as enchiladas, tamales, menudo, and, of course, Carolina's homemade tortillas.

For more information about the restaurant, and to take a look at its menu, visit the Original Carolina’s Mexican Food website.

