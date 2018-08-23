15 Art Classes in Metro Phoenix: Painting, Photography, Wood Carving, and More

Ready to get in touch with your creative side? We’ve found an intriguing mix of art classes and workshops to help you tap into your inner artist. Take a look, then get out there and make it happen.

Portrait Drawing/Painting

Brianna Voron is sharing her drawing skills during a week of workshops at MegaphonePHX, happening the week of August 20. She’ll teach introduction to soft pastels and painting from 3:30 to 6 p.m. each day that week, plus portrait drawing and painting from 6:30 to p.m. Workshops are $50/session. Get details on the Megaphone PHX Facebook page.

Painting with Laura Spalding Best

Learn to create oil paintings on found silver objects with Phoenix artist Laura Spalding Best, during a workshop at Practical Art, where her “Vanity” exhibit continues through the end of August. The workshop takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 25. The cost is $30, which includes supplies. Learn more on the Practical Art website.

Give aerial arts a try with Gavin Sisson of Scorpius Dance Theatre. Scorpius Dance Theatre

Aerial Silks

Gavin Sisson of Scorpius Dance Theatre is teaching a beginning/intermediate class in aerial silks at Metropolitan Arts Institute from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 27. The workshop costs $21. Get details on the Scorpius Dance Theatre website.

Rustic Saguaro

Create a watercolor saguaro painting while you learn the basics of watercolor supplies and techniques, plus important composition skills. The class takes place at Carrie Curran Art Studios, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29. The cost is $45. Find more information on the Carrie Curran Art Studios website.

Rustic Stacking Rings

Learn to make textured rings using soldering, fusing, shaping, and stamping with artist Julie Campbell. The workshop meets from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, at Mesa Arts Center. The cost is $116, and students can purchase a supplies kit in class for about $50. Learn more on the Mesa Arts Center website.

Between Inventory and Invention

Students will learn to use list-making as a means of generating poetry, by exploring older and contemporary poems, plus considering lists encountered in their everyday lives. This list-poem workshop is taught by Carolina Ebeid. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, at ASU’s Piper House. The cost is $119. Get details on the Piper House website.

EXPAND Try watercolor painting at Carrie Curran Art Studios. Carrie Curran

Artisan-Dyed Silk Scarves

Make two silk scarves with Alice Sweeney, during a workshop taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, at Southwest Gardener. The workshop includes making one scarf using dye paper, and another using dyes from Sharpie markers. The $65 cost includes materials. Find additional details on the Southwest Gardener website.

In a Flash: An Exploration of Flash Fiction

Patrick Michael Finn leads this workshop for “curious readers and working writers,” which addresses the flash fiction approach to writing short stories while exploring diverse examples of the form. The workshop takes place at ASU’s Piper Studio from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Monday, September 10. It costs $99. Learn more on the Piper House website.

Birdbath Mosaic

You can make your own mosaic birdbath using glass tiles on a terracotta base, during a class David Jarvinen is teaching at the Thunderbird Arts Center operated by Phoenix Center for the Arts. The class takes place on Saturdays, September 15 and 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $89, which includes materials. Get details on the Phoenix Center for the Arts website.

Modern Calligraphy

Spend two hours with Laurie Blackwell learning a form of fancy writing sometimes called faux calligraphy. Students get individual instruction, the opportunity to create several projects, and helpful directions and supplies they can use at home afterwards. The workshop runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 20, at The Bungalow at Heritage Square. It costs $22. Learn more on the Heritage Square website.

One of Jake Early's many desert-inspired prints. Jake Early

Screen Printing with Jake Early

Learn to make screen prints with artist Jake Early, whose work has been commissioned by Tempe Public Art, the U.S. National Parks Service, and more. He’s teaching a workshop at Practical Art from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 29. The cost is $25. Find more information on the Practical Art website.

The Big Picture: Writing Your First Screenplay

During this four-session workshop, Beverly Smith Dawson will share information, tools, and techniques with beginning screenwriters. Students will also present their screenplay drafts, and share feedback on each other’s work. The workshop happens at ASU’s Piper Center on Thursdays, October 4 to 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. It costs $225. Get details on the ASU Piper Center website.

Japanese Wood Carving

Explore the meditative process of carving wood, which includes working with the natural characteristics of the material. Master Yo Takimoto will teach students to work with various types of wood, in this workshop that runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 7, at the Japanese Friendship Garden. The class costs $50, including materials. Students also pay general admission for the garden. Get details on the Japanese Friendship Garden website.

A lovely view of Taliesin West. Andrew Pielage

Photographing Wright

Andrew Pielage, a photographer renowned for capturing Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture, is teaching a beginning class in photographing Wright’s iconic works. The class runs from Friday, October 26, to Sunday, October 28. The cost is $350. With two nights lodging at Taliesin West, the class costs $700. Learn more on the Taliesin West website.

Street Photography

Neil A. Miller is teaching a workshop called Street Photography – Capturing the Unexpected for Art Intersection. The class includes three sessions: Tuesday, October 30, and Thursday, November 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, November 17, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The workshop includes photographic tips and assignments, followed by in-class critique and review. The cost is $150. Get details on the Art Intersection website.