Your guide to Hell City Tattoo Festival in Phoenix: Tickets, artists and more

Everything to know about the Valley's largest tattoo and body-mod event from Aug. 23 to 25 at the Arizona Biltmore.
August 21, 2024
Impressive ink can be seen at Hell City Tattoo Festival this weekend.
Impressive ink can be seen at Hell City Tattoo Festival this weekend. Benjamin Leatherman

Thinking about getting some ink? You’re not the only one, as thousands of people transform their skin into a living canvas during this weekend’s Hell City Tattoo Festival at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa.

The three-day event from Friday to Sunday is one of the biggest tattoo events in Arizona and will feature more than 300 local and out-of-state tattoo and body modification artists.

Hell City Tattoo Fest, which also occurs in Ohio, has been taking place in the Valley since 2002. Durb Morrison, the owner and organizer of the event, says they began bringing the event to Phoenix because of the popularity of tattoo culture here, which has only gotten bigger.

“The tattoo industry in Phoenix is huge. Back in 2002, it seemed like the best place to bring the convention,” Morrison says. “It's been well-received since we brought it there because it's such a huge tattoo and body city.”

There’s also more to do at Hell City besides getting ink. The event also features tattoo competitions, art displays and live music and entertainment. For more information, check out the following guide to the Hell City Tattoo Festival 2024 in Phoenix, which included everything you need to know.
click to enlarge A male with large back tattoo featuring a tiger.
Get your back, front or other parts tattooed at Hell City this weekend.
Benjamin Leatherman

When and where is Hell City Tattoo Festival 2024?

Hell City Tattoo Festival will run from Friday to Sunday at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa, 2400 E. Missouri Ave.

What time is Hell City Tattoo Festival in Phoenix?

Here are the official hours for Hell City Tattoo Festival in Phoenix:
  • Friday, noon to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Hell City Tattoo Festival Phoenix tickets

Hell City Tattoo Festival Phoenix tickets are available at hellcity.com. Advance tickets are $22 on Friday and Sunday and $27 on Saturday. Prices will increase by $3 on Thursday.

Is there an age limit?

Hell City is an all-ages event, but you must be 18 or older to get a tattoo or piercing.

Getting there

The Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa is located off of 24th Street north of Camelback Road. The most direct route is to take the Piestewa Freeway to either Highland Avenue (if you’re going north) or Colter Street (if you're going south). Head east to 24th Street, go north to Missouri Avenue and then turn right and follow the signs.

Where to park

Self-parking at the Arizona Biltmore is $8 for up to four hours, $12 for up to eight hours and $23 for longer than eight hours or overnight. Valet parking is also available for $30 per night.
click to enlarge A man gets a leg tattoo while lying on a table.
Almost 300 tattoo and body modification artists will sling ink at Hell City Tattoo Festival 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman

Artist lineup

A hand-picked selection of almost 300 tattoo and body modification artists will be at Hell City in Phoenix. Morrison says they hail from all over Arizona and throughout the U.S. “We’re going to have artists from the Valley and Tucson working alongside people from as far away as the east coast. It’s a huge selection of the best of the best.”

The lineup includes such local names as Muriel Zao, Mikey Sarratt, Ty McEwen, Jared Booth, Scotty MacDougall, Allen Gregg, Sarah Vretenar, Jason Anthony, Evan Hawkins, John Leroux and Tony Garcia.

The complete roster of artists at Hell City Phoenix is available here.
click to enlarge A male with large back tattoo.
Tattoo judging takes place daily at Hell City.
Benjamin Leatherman

Hell City Phoenix tattoo competitions

Morrison says the daily tattoo competitions on the main stage are a “huge thing” at Hell City in Phoenix because of their popularity. “The crowds love it and many artists are there to compete,” he says. “Attendees in general come to show off their tattoos and artists enjoy the energy and competition.”

Judges will evaluate and score pre-existing tattoos in various categories starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Awards will be given after each category has been judged.

Here’s a complete rundown of each competition category and when it will be judged. The entry fee is $15 per category except for the tattoo of the day competition, which is free if you’re attending Hell City.

Friday
Registration starts at noon with the awards announced from 8 to 11 p.m.
  • Best Asian tattoo
  • Best new-school tattoo
  • Most unusual and weird tattoo
  • Best traditional tattoo
  • Best geometric tattoo
  • Best hand and foot tattoo
  • Tattoo of the day

Saturday
Registration starts at noon with the awards announced from 8 to 11 p.m.
  • Best small color tattoo
  • Best small black and gray tattoo
  • Best bio/organic tattoo
  • Best arm/leg sleeve tattoo
  • Best backpiece/chest panel tattoo
  • Worst tattoo
  • Tattoo of the day

Sunday
Registration starts at noon with the awards announced from 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Best large color tattoo
  • Best large black and grey tattoo (includes tribal)
  • Best portrait tattoo (color or black and gray)
  • Best overall tattoo female
  • Best overall tattoo male
  • Best wet painter
  • Best artist of show
  • Tattoo of the day
  • Best of show

Hell City Tattoo Festival Phoenix schedule

Hell City in Phoenix will feature daily activities, ranging from dance and burlesque performances to documentary screenings. Here is the complete schedule:

Friday
  • 2 p.m., Art Fusion Experiment begins
  • 6 p.m., Debauchery Productions (burlesque)
  • 7 p.m., Brianna Belladonna (sideshow artist)
  • 8 p.m., Tattoo competition and awards

Saturday
  • 2 p.m., Art Fusion Experiment begins
  • 3 p.m., “Hellions: A Hell City Documentary” screening
  • 5 p.m., “Stoney Knows How” screening
  • 6 p.m., Debauchery Productions (burlesque)
  • 7 p.m., Brianna Belladonna (sideshow artist)
  • 8 p.m., Tattoo competition and awards

Sunday
  • Noon, Art Fusion Experiment begins and “Hellions: A Hell City Documentary” screening
  • 1 p.m., “Stoney Knows How” screening
  • 2 p.m., Decoy (b-boy dancing)
  • 3 p.m., Brianna Belladonna (sideshow artist) and Javi (Indigenous dance)
  • 5 p.m., Tattoo competition and awards
