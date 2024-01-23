 Air France begins Phoenix to Paris nonstop flights in spring 2024 | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix travelers can now fly nonstop to Paris. Here’s how

It's the first time there's ever been nonstop flight service between Phoenix and France.
January 23, 2024
Heading to Paris from Phoenix? Your trip just got a lot faster.
Ecole polytechnique / Paris / France/Flickr/CC BY 2.0
Phoenix travelers heading to Paris now have the option to say goodbye to layovers.

In a Monday press conference at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Mayor Kate Gallego announced that Air France would become the first airline to offer nonstop service between Phoenix and France later this year.

Service on the Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner aircraft will begin May 23 and will operate three days per week for the summer season (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). Flights will leave Paris at 10:10 a.m., arriving in Phoenix at 12:10 p.m. then depart Phoenix at 2:10 p.m., arriving in Paris the next day at 9:15 a.m. All service is between Sky Harbor and Paris's Charles de Gaulle International Airport.

“Adding nonstop service to Paris is a major milestone that demonstrates our commitment to providing convenient and efficient travel options to and from Phoenix,” Gallego said during the conference. “As our city continues to grow and become a destination for booming industries, I’m confident that direct service to Paris will unlock exciting possibilities for exploration and new business opportunities.”

Paris is only the third European city that travelers from Phoenix can get to on a nonstop flight. Nonstop service between here and London on British Airways began in 1996, and on American Airlines in 2019. Nonstop flights on Condor Airlines between Phoenix and Frankfurt, Germany, began in 2018.

“Air France is thrilled to announce a direct link between Arizona and Paris with our newest, nonstop route coming in May,” Boaz Hulsman, vice president of commercial, North America at Air France-KLM, said at the press conference. “Becoming the 22nd North American gateway for Air France next summer season, this new service symbolizes our commitment to enhancing the transatlantic travel connection. We look forward to soon providing passengers from Phoenix with an experience embodying the best of French elegance.”

You can start booking travel now on the Air France website.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

