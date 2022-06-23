An Immersive King Tut Exhibit Is Coming to Scottsdale

The trend of immersive cultural experiences coming to Phoenix just expanded.This time, it's less about art and more about history.will open Friday, September 30, at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Old Town Scottsdale. The production is the result of collaboration between Lighthouse Immersive, which is responsible for shows likeand, and United Exhibits Group (UEG) and International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA). The project is under the auspices of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs."uses stunning visuals to tell the story of the Amduat, an important ancient Egyptian funerary text, thought to be the oldest known illustrated story, that was depicted on the tombs of pharaohs. State-of-the-art video mapping and groundbreaking animation bring to life the story of King Tut’s passage into the afterlife as he escorts the sun through the underworld each night to rise again victoriously each morning," according to a press release.Phoenix is one of six North American cities that will get the exhibit this year; Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago are also on the schedule. The 2022 release date is in honor of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut's tomb by Howard Carter.“Since the discovery of his tomb a century ago, Tutankhamun – or King Tut – has transfixed the world,” said Corey Ross, producer of, in a release. “Over the past one hundred years, the magnificent artifacts from his tomb have drawn millions of visitors eager to see first-hand the grandeur and splendor of Egypt’s most famous leader. This captivating experience will use sight and sound to transport visitors more than 3,000 years into the past in a groundbreaking way that only Lighthouse Immersive can.”Tickets for the exhibit, which start at $30, are now on sale. Lighthouse ArtSpace is located at 4301 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.