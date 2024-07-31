 2024 Anime Impulse Phoenix: Tickets, guests and more | Phoenix New Times
Your guide to Anime Impulse Phoenix 2024: Tickets, guests and more

Everything to know about the two-day anime event at the Phoenix Convention Center.
July 31, 2024
Performers onstage during Anime Impulse in Los Angeles.
Performers onstage during Anime Impulse in Los Angeles. Anime Impulse
Weebs and otaku of the Valley, get ready for a busy weekend. Anime Impulse, a popular California-based anime and pop-culture convention, is coming to the South Building of the Phoenix Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.

The event — described on its website as a “weekend-long celebration of all things anime, manga, video games, and fandom” — will feature two days of voice actor appearances, vendors, artists, cosplayers, concerts and activities galore. Special guests include Sarah Wiedenheft from “Chainsaw Man,” Aaron Dismuke from “Fullmetal Alchemist” and Kayli Mills from "Re:Zero.”

Anime Impulse will also include admission to K-PLAY! Fest, a two-day sister event focusing on K-pop (Korean pop music), will also take place at the Phoenix Convention Center’s South Building. K-pop idols like Beomhan, Citrus and Studio ARA are scheduled to perform.

What else is there to know about Anime Impulse Phoenix this weekend? Here’s a guide to the event with ticket info, the special guest lineup and other details.
click to enlarge A person playing a video game in a crowded vendor hall.
Patrons of an Anime Impulse event in Pomona, California earlier this year.
Anime Impulse

When and where is Anime Impulse Phoenix 2024?

Anime Impulse Phoenix will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the South Building of the Phoenix Convention Center, 33 S. Third St.

What time is Anime Impulse Phoenix happening?

The official hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Anime Impulse Phoenix tickets

Tickets for Anime Impulse in Phoenix can be purchased via etix.com. A weekend pass covering both days of the event is $40 per person (plus fees). Admission to K-PLAY! Fest is also included.

Getting to Phoenix Convention Center

Take the Valley Metro Rail. Trust us. It's $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Stations are located along Washington and Jefferson streets within walking distance of the convention center.

Where can I park near the Phoenix Convention Center?

Around a dozen parking structures are located near the venue. Street parking is also available, though spaces are very limited. Local geeks can also use Valley Metro’s park-and-ride lots throughout the metro Phoenix area and then take the light rail to the convention center.
click to enlarge Anime fans in costume waiting in line.
Waiting to get into an Anime Impulse event in Pomona, California earlier this year.
Anime Impulse

Anime Impulse Phoenix bag policy

According to the Anime Impulse website, all backpacks, purses and bags are allowed into the event but will be inspected by security upon entry.

What props aren't allowed?

Real or replica weapons or anything resembling guns, bombs, or explosive devices. Tasers, slingshots, brass knuckles, metal and wooden swords, edged weapons and glass or stone props are also forbidden.

Anime Impulse Phoenix guests

More than two-dozen special guests are scheduled to appear at Anime Impulse Phoenix 2024, including voice actors, professional cosplayers and YouTube stars. Here’s the complete list.
  • Sarah Wiedenheft
  • Aaron Dismuke
  • Kayli Mills
  • Adam McArthur
  • Robbie Daymond
  • Anne Yatco
  • Nicolas Roye
  • Lex Lang
  • Ryan Bartley
  • Ray Chase
  • Reagan Murdock
  • Griffin Burns
  • Patrick Pedraza
  • Anairis Quinones
  • Zeno Robinson
  • Emi Lo
  • _sorryimkaitlyn
  • Artemisia Cosplay
  • BlackOutCosplay
  • Cheshsmiles
  • Couwcat
  • Strawbaeby Cosplay
  • Eiyre.cos
