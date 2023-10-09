How artist Ruth Holland Waddell left a colorful legacy

Ruth Waddell, 97, a prolific artist and Arizona resident for several decades, died on Aug. 24. Family and friends surrounded her in the Verde Valley, where she lived and worked for several decades.



Her husband, prominent sculptor John Henry Waddell, died in 2019.



Born in Chicago, Ruth was in the master's program at the Art Institute of Chicago when she met John, another student. He asked Ruth to pose for a painting; the rest was history.



The family relocated to Arizona in 1957 when John became the head of art education at ASU (then Arizona State College). He left that role in the 1970s to focus on art full-time, and they landed in the Verde Valley region, where they built their studio, raised a family and created art for over 70 years.



For much of that time, Ruth wasn’t building a parallel art career to John’s. Wanting to give him the time to work, she leaned into the parenting duties. When she returned to making work later in life, she worked in various mediums, including sculpture and painting.



Most recently, she was passionate about using pastels and creating slightly abstract florals. Never losing their distinction, her takes on flowers maintain a gentle sensibility, a peace.



“She really threw herself into helping my dad,” says Ruth’s daughter Amy Waddell, a TV, film and fiction writer. “She helped him create this studio and stood behind him as an artist, helping his career grow for many, many years.”



“Then, when she was 70, when many people might be laying down their paintbrushes, she picked hers up and started to paint, sculpt, and go out into nature and paint. She had another 27 years of being an artist.” Amy adds.



The Waddells were embedded in the arts community, and Amy says that definitely created a lively environment growing up.



“There was always art going on, and they had so many friends. It was a lot of creative people in one place, and all that included — wonderful parts mixed with tangled parts — very dynamic. Ruth and John were just so supportive of other people and other artists. I have had so many people share their feelings about them and their importance in their lives. People have very strong connections with them because they knew their creativity was validated and that they were seen.”



The sense of community that the Waddell Studio and Sculpture Garden near Sedona has fostered for so long is one of the reasons the family hopes to keep it going in the future, expanding on its established presence and growing into a residency called Art Harbor.



Another reason is that the studio also served as a school for many years.



“They had their master apprentice program for many years. Students came from around the world to study with my dad, and my mom ran it. It was such a thriving, exciting place. The idea that students would come, be inspired and create things and then go out into the world — maybe to return and show what they had done — was all very much a part of my parents’ philosophy,” Amy says.



“The Art Harbor vision is different, but it is in the same vein — residencies, new studio spaces and even more disciplines, like writing and dance.”



Of course, it will also be a place to see the work Ruth and John created, "and we also still want to move our parents’ artwork around the world,” Amy adds.



As Amy reflects on Ruth Waddell, she outlines her humanistic beauty, creative talents and drive.



"She was an artist in her own right. A mother, a friend and many things to many people. She is one of the sculptures downtown at the Herberger Theater and various other sculptures and paintings around Phoenix and the U.S. by my father, so she’s well-represented. Mainly, she was just someone who could really slow down and see people and make them feel seen and heard.



“She was the most excellent mother and friend.”



To see artwork by Ruth Holland Waddell and John Henry Waddell, visit @all_figurative on Instagram.