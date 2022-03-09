Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Arizona

Arizona Has the Sixth-Most UFO Sightings in the U.S., a New Study Says

March 9, 2022 7:44AM

Arizona is a hotspot for UFO sightings.
Arizona is a hotspot for UFO sightings. Luster Kaboom
A new study ranks the U.S. states according to which has the most UFO sightings, and Arizona is near the top of the list.

Appropriately enough (it's almost the 25th anniversary of the Phoenix Lights incident, after all), the report states that Arizona has had the sixth-highest number of UFO sightings, with 4,604.

We're behind California (15,072), Florida (7,513), Washington (6,720), Texas (5,631), and New York (5,403). Also in the top 10 are Pennsylvania (4,592), Ohio (4,110), Illinois (4,025), and Michigan (3,383).

If you're wondering, North Dakota has the lowest number of UFO sightings (264), with South Dakota in second (355) and Delaware (377) in third place.

The study was conducted by Outforia, a website devoted to appreciating the outdoors. Data comes from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The report also includes which states have the most reported UFO sightings per 100,000 people. Arizona didn't crack the top 10 there. By that metric, Washington is at the top of the list (87.2 sightings), followed by Vermont, Montana, Alaska, Maine, New Hampshire, Oregon, New Mexico, Idaho, and Wyoming.

In addition, the study looked at what people report seeing when they say they've seen a UFO. A light or lights was the top reported phenomenon, followed by a circle, triangle, fireball, sphere, disk, oval, formation, cigar, and something that changes shape.

The full report can be found here.

And of course, the study only looked at the reported sightings, so it's entirely possible that there have been far more alien encounters in Arizona than we know. The truth is out there.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 3.3.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation