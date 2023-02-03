Your guide to the Arizona Renaissance Festival 2024: Tickets, food and more

The 50-acre attraction located east of the Valley in Gold Canyon, which debuted in 1989, simulates a Tudor-style English village (albeit with many fanciful touches like fairies and walking trees) populated by artisans, performers, knight, rogues and various other costumed characters.
Every weekend from Feb. 3 to March 31, visitors can also feast on a sizable repast of food and drink (including turkey legs the size of your forearm), partake in jousting tournaments, and play thrilling games. There's also a mix of artisans and craftspeople, dozens of musicians and entertainers, and countless characters.
What else is in store for the festival’s 2024 run? See below for a comprehensive guide to everything you’ll need to know, including prices, discounts and what’s new this year. Huzzah!
When is the Arizona Renaissance Festival in 2024?
The 2024 edition of the Arizona Renaissance Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, rain or shine, from Feb. 3 through March 31. It will also be open on Feb. 19, in honor of Presidents Day.
Where is the Arizona Renaissance Festival located?The festival grounds are at 12601 E. US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon approximately 7 miles east of Apache Junction. Depending on what time you arrive, there might be a line of vehicles waiting to get in. Be prepared to deal with traffic and have a modicum of patience.
How much is parking at the Arizona Renaissance Festival?There are acres of free parking available at the festival.
Are there Arizona Renaissance Festival discounts and promo codes?If you’re buying online, tickets are $34 for adults and $22 for children ages 5 to 12. (Kids aged 4 and younger get in free.) Season passes are $120 to $265. If you're purchasing admission at the onsite box office, though, it's $34 for adults; $32 for active duty or retired military, as well as seniors ages 60 and up (IDs are required); and $22 for kids 5 to 12.
Yes. Tickets are $1 off when purchased at any Food City or Bashas' location in Arizona. You can also get a free adult admission ticket with the purchase of another during opening weekend and on Presidents Day if you buy online and use the code "HOFA."
Kids can also get in free on select dates when they bring certain items:
- Feb. 10 and 11: Bring a Valentine's Day card for the queen
- March 3 and 4: Bring two new books for donation to Kids Need to Read
- March 30 and 31: Bring three non-perishable food items
Are there age limits at the Arizona Renaissance Festival?No. The festival has always been open to all ages and is a family-friendly event.
What can you bring?Any sort of sun protection, including hats, sunglasses, umbrellas and sunblock. Comfortable shoes are also a must, considering all the walking you’ll be doing. A bag or backpack is a good idea, as is a certain amount of cash (it’s always faster than plastic). It gets a bit dusty at times, so consider bringing a dust mask or bandanna if you have any issues.
What can't you bring?Any sort of real weaponry, drugs or related paraphernalia, dragons or anything else that might be considered dangerous. Outside food or drink is also forbidden.
What's it like getting inside the Arizona Renaissance Festival?Security will take your ticket at the front gate and you can waltz on through like you’re stepping back in time. Those wearing costume weaponry will need to have it checked out and peace-tied by the security staff. Re-entry is allowed the same day of your visit, provided you get a hand stamp from the front gate staff.
Can I wear a costume at the Arizona Renaissance Festival?Absolutely. Medieval, Renaissance-style, or even outfits inspired by "Game of Thrones" are more than appropriate. Frankly, you can wear any sort of costume you'd like, as long as it's not too revealing. (Heck, we've encountered people dressed as Darth Vader or wearing Imperial Stormtrooper armor.) You can also come as Doctor Who, Marty McFly, or even Bill and Ted during the festival's annual "Time Travelers Weekend" on Feb. 24 and 25. There will also be a TARDIS parked out front.
What are the Arizona Renaissance Festival theme weekends?
Here’s a rundown of each of the festival’s various themed weekends during this year’s run. (More details are available here.)
Feb. 3 and 4: Opening weekend
Feb. 10 and 11: Renaissance & Romance
Feb. 17 to 19: Royalty Weekend
Feb. 24 and 25: Time Travelers
March 2 and 3: Pirates and Brew Fest weekend
March 9 and 10: Artisan Appreciation and Wizards and Wonder weekend
March 11 and 12: “Wizards & Wonder”
March 16 and 17: Celtic weekend
March 25 and 26: Viking Invasion weekend
March 30 and 31: Closing weekend
What food and drink is at the Arizona Renaissance Festival?
A lot of both. And, yes, there’s more to feast on than the requisite turkey legs. More than a dozen different food and drink stands are set up throughout the event and offer a wide variety of options, from appetizers to desserts and everything in between.
The biggest stands (both in size and offerings) are the King’s, Queen’s and Joust kitchens, as well as the Pirate's Kitchen & Pub. Each features an enormous menu of items like sandwiches, bread bowls, fish and chips, chicken strips, pizza and calzones.
There’s plenty of heartier fare, including a variety of roasted meats and sides, not to mention various items served on a skewer of some sort (such as sausage, chicken and steak). Smaller stands and booths like The Mediterranean Fare, The Cottage Crepe Shoppe and Ye Olde World Sausage Maker offer more specific menus and items.
When it comes to beverages, drinks both soft (soda, lemonade, iced tea) and hard (beer, wine, cider, mead) are available for purchase.
Where can I get water at the Arizona Renaissance Festival?Patrons can bring in a 16- or 24-ounce bottle of water as long as it's factory-sealed. You can also purchase bottled water from food and drink booths. A total of eight drinking fountains are located at various points around the festival (usually close to privies). You’ll need to drink lots of water while traipsing about the festival. Lots. Dehydration has been known to afflict plenty of festival patrons over the years.
What's the entertainment like at the Arizona Renaissance Festival?A cornucopia of live entertainment takes place across 16 different stages each day of the festival. That includes a variety show-like mix of music, comedy, dancing, and other performance artistry.
There are perennial favorites, of course, like Don Juan and Miguel, Ded Bob, The Tortuga Twins and Hey Nunnie Nunnie, all of whom have been around since the festival’s earliest years.
Other popular acts include the "Ancient Art of Falconry” shows (which are held throughout the day and feature birds of prey and other noble feathered creatures), as well as the mud-caked buffoonery of The Wyld Men and the attention-grabbing spectacle of Adam Crack’s “Fire Whip Show.”
Elsewhere, you'll encounter musicians and minstrels (Bathos the Muse, Lady Prudence), comedy acts (Mother Redempta and Sister Philomenia), daredevils performing feats of skill (Gypsy Geoff, Barely Balanced), and dance troupes (Jamila Lotus, Fairhaven Morris Dancers).
Various street characters roam the grounds and interact with patrons, including sword-fighting bandit Daniel the Fox, the curious beast Fireflicker the Dragon and a ginormous walking tree known as Green Man.
What’s new this year?The 2024 edition of the festival features the following new additions:
- A new brewery tour and pub crawl called The Hops! at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- A new music stage called Mynstrel’s Roost
- New entertainment acts: Harröm the Sage (music), Jeremy Graeff with Mark Williams (comedy), Pirouette the Magical Dancer (dance), The Toasted Clover (music) and
- Supernova the Strongwoman (aerialist)
- New Pleasure Feast menu
Are there games and rides at the Arizona Renaissance Festival?Contests of skill and fun distractions are found in abundance. If you'd like to make like Robin Hood, for instance, there’s an expansive archery booth on the premises. If that doesn’t suit your fancy, the festival offers the chance to hurl battle axes at targets or tomatoes at insult-spewing vulgarians. You can also storm the castle (in a sense) via the climbing town.
And there’s a collection of people-powered rides at the Ren Fest that young and old alike can enjoy, including longtime favorites like Da Vinci's Flying Machine and Voyage to the New World.
Other rides include the Slider Joust, the gigantic Piccolo Pony rocking horse, Castle Walls Climbing Tower and the always popular Archery Range.
What's the shopping like at the Arizona Renaissance Festival?
One of the many draws of the Arizona Renaissance Festival is the sheer number of shops and artisans selling handmade items and wares at the event, much of it created on-site.
More than 200 different artisans ring the festival grounds, offering such expertly made goods as garb and costuming items, soaps and exotic oils, period weaponry, pottery, glassware, jewelry, sculpture, artwork, tapestries, leatherwork, headwear, furniture and much more.