Wasted Ink Finds a New Location, and More Metro Phoenix Art News

Most of this week’s art news is good, as several creative businesses are gearing up to open new spaces. Here’s a look at what’s new on the metro Phoenix arts scene, to help you keep up with the city’s cultural side.
New Wasted Ink Location
Wasted Ink Zine Distro is moving to 906 West Roosevelt Street, where Palabras Bilingual Bookstore is also opening a new space in early February. Expect a hub for literary arts, visual arts, and more. Wasted Ink is looking for 100 new titles, including pandemic and quarantine zines, so let owner Charissa Lucille know if you have work you’d like to consign.
Art Detour Expands
Art Detour organizers are mixing it up this year by expanding the annual art tradition to a 33-day event that will include visual arts, performance, culinary arts, fashion design, and more. Artlink is also growing the geographical footprint for Art Detour, which will expand beyond downtown Phoenix to additional parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area.
FilmBar Outdoor Screenings
The FilmBar indie cinema located in Roosevelt Row will begin screening films in a new outdoor location at the Pemberton PHX, 1121 North Second Street, on Friday, January 22. Films will be shown on a screen installed on a pair of stacked shipping containers, and viewers will sit in rows of colorful plastic chairs.
'Body/Magic' Exhibit
ASU Art Museum is opening a new exhibition titled “Body/Magic” on Saturday, January 16. The exhibit features works by Liz Cohen, a 2020 Guggenheim Fellow who uses diverse mediums (including a custom-built vehicle) to explore immigration, nonconformity, and resistance. There’s a free virtual opening reception from 5 to 6:15 p.m. on January 16. The exhibit continues through May 29.
Calls for Art
Vision Gallery in Chandler is accepting proposals for solo and small group exhibitions. Scottsdale Arts is seeking works for an art show to feature portraits of artists and artists’ friends. The Pemberton PHX is looking for artists to create murals for its Roosevelt Row spaces. West Valley Arts has several open artist opportunities. Deadlines vary, so check with specific organizations for details.
Artist Grants
Several organizations are currently accepting grant applications. The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures is doing emergency grants for Latinx artists, art workers, and arts organizations. The Craft Emergency Relief Fund is offering COVID-19 relief grants. The National Endowment for the Arts has a Grants to Art Projects program. Again, deadlines vary, so look for details on the Arizona Commission on the Arts website.
