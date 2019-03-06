Hey, Creatives! Check Out These Grants and Artist Opportunities in Metro Phoenix

Put your art-making on pause for a few minutes. Odds are, there’s a great artist opportunity you could be applying for, but you’ll have to make time to throw your hat into the ring.

We’re making it a bit easier, with a fresh roundup of calls for art that includes public art, exhibit, job, grant, performance, and artist residency opportunities. Give this a good read, then hop on applying for the ones that interest you, before deadlines loom.

Public Art

Canal Convergence

Scottsdale Public Art is seeking proposals for interactive and/or light-based artworks to be installed in, over, or near the Arizona Canal during its Canal Convergence event taking place November 8 to 17. Budgets for selected artworks range from $5,000 to $30,000. Applications are due on Monday, March 18. Details: canalconvergence.com.

Art Banners

The Chandler Arts Commission is looking for artist-created designs for large-scale banners that will be installed on and around Vision Gallery. Selected artists will receive $1,000. Designs should be submitted by Monday, March 18. Details: visiongallery.org.

EXPAND Throwback to previous Art Intersection exhibit featuring work by Melanie Walker. Lynn Trimble

Exhibits

“Emerge”

Art Intersection is accepting submission for its next student photography exhibition, which runs May 8 to June 1. High school, community college, art school, and university students can apply. Artworks will be juried by photographer Buzzy Sullivan. The deadline to apply is Saturday, March 23. Details: artintersection.com.

Botanicals Exhibit

Vision Gallery is looking for artworks in various media for an exhibition with a botanical theme. Artworks should be inspired by, or depict, botanicals that grow in or beyond Arizona. The exhibit runs from mid-May to August 23. Submissions are due on Sunday March 24. Details: visiongallery.org.

"Rising in Phoenix"

Shemer Art Center is accepting applications for artwork in all media, created by accomplished emerging artists under 40 years old. The exhibition will run from May 1 to 29. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 29. Details: shemerartcenter.org.

"Triad Triptychs"

Shemer Art Center is accepting submissions for an upcoming exhibition featuring triptych artworks in various media. The exhibition will run from June 5 to July 11. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 3. Details: shemerartcenter.org.

EXPAND Vision Gallery in Chandler is looking for artists to design banners to hang around its art space. Lynn Trimble

Artist Residencies

Water

The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts is accepting submissions for a juried exhibition titled “Water,” which will run from May 24 to August 31. Three of the artists chosen for that show will be part of a 12-week artist-in-residence program, which includes studio space set up inside the gallery. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 22. Details: tempecenterforthearts.com.

Guadalajara/Phoenix Cultural Exchange

Emerging and mid-career Phoenix-based Latinx artists are invited to apply for a six-week residency in Guadalajara, Mexico, which will take place during July and August. The residency is part of a cultural exchange program between Phoenix and Guadalajara, created by CALA Alliance, ASU Art Museum, and Programa Annual de Open Studios. There’s an artist information session on Thursday, March 28, and the deadline to apply is Thursday, April 18. Details: calaalliance.org.

EXPAND Diana Calderón has participated in a cultural exchange between artists in Phoenix and Guadalajara. Lynn Trimble

Art Grants

Peoria Art Grants

The Peoria Arts Commission is accepting applications for grants to support art programs, festivals, performances, exhibits, and workshops. Grants will be awarded for up to $5,000 each for visual and performing arts recipients. Applications are due on Tuesday, April 2. Details: peoria.az.gov.

Tempe Art Grants

Tempe Arts and Culture is accepting applications for community, festival, and excellence grants of up to $10,000 each. These grants support community arts programs, arts and cultural festivals, and arts experiences at Tempe Center for the Arts. The deadline for each is Monday, May 13. Details: tempe.gov.

EXPAND Alexander Patrick and Keanna Agustin performed First Flight during Breaking Ground 2019 at Tempe Center for the Arts. Courtesy of CONDER/dance

Performing Arts

Vibrant Artist Cohort

Tempe Arts and Culture is looking for performance-based artists to participate in a career development program that includes workshops, mentoring, project development, and financial support. Selected artists will create a project that promotes diversity, inclusion, community connections, and local artists. Artists receive a $500 stipend, and $1,000 project grant. Applications are due by Monday, May 6. Details: tempe.gov

Performing Arts Partnership

The city of Glendale is seeking artists and arts organizations to present free public projects and performances between July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. Selected artists will receive up to $4,000. The application deadline is Thursday, April 18. Details: glendaleaz.com

Phoenix Theatre Company Auditions

Phoenix Theatre Company is holding 2019/2020 season general auditions for both straight plays and musicals Friday, March 22, to Sunday, March 24 in its Mainstage Rehearsal Hall. Details: phoenixtheatre.com

EXPAND Checking out Kurt Weiser ceramics during a previous exhibit at The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts. Lynn Trimble

Art Jobs

Executive Director

Arizona Citizens for the Art is looking for an executive director to work with its board of directors on setting and implementing policies that advance the organization’s mission of creating an environment that helps arts, culture, and arts education thrive in Arizona. Duties include managing daily operations, strategic planning, fundraising, government relations, and more. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 5. Details: azcitizensforthearts.org

Exhibit Installer

Tempe Arts and Culture is looking for an installer to work on more than a dozen exhibitions each year, at locations including The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts, Tempe Public Library, and the U.S. Post Office on Mill Avenue. Additional jobs with Tempe Arts and Culture are open as well. Details: tempe.gov

More Opportunities

Mesa Film Festival

The inaugural Mesa Film Festival is looking for films completed after January 1, 2018, for screening and possible competition awards during its October 18-20, 2019 event. Ten $500 awards will be presented, in categories that include best short, documentary, faith-based film, music video, and more. Films should be submitted for consideration by Monday, July 1. Details: mesafilmfest.com