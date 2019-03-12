 


Summer, a musical about disco queen Donna Summer, will be one of the highlights of the 2019-2020 ASU Gammage Broadway season.EXPAND
Matthew Murphy/ASU Gammage

ASU Gammage Announces Its 2019-2020 Lineup of Broadway Favorites

Stuart Warner | March 12, 2019 | 10:50am
From the Vietnam War to a “war” among teenage girls in a small Illinois town, from Donna Summer to Carole King, ASU Gammage’s 2019-2020 Broadway season will have, as you might expect, something for just about everybody who doesn’t like avant-garde theater.

That popular chestnut Miss Saigon and its helicopter will lead off the season on September 24.

Other productions include the romantic musical Anastasia; Summer, the musical about disco queen Donna Summer, yet another new production of Fiddler on the Roof, and yes, the return of The Lion King.

Crowd-pleasers all, if hardly cutting-edge.

We’ll recommend Come From Away, which we saw on Broadway. It’s the true story of 7,000 passengers stranded in Newfoundland after 9/11. And, of course, Mean Girls, will remind us how shitty teenage girls can be while Beautiful will remind of us of how talented Carole King is.

“Broadway is booming around the world and right here at ASU Gammage,” Colleen Jennings-Roggensack says in a news release. “We’re connecting the community to live theater experiences many will never forget.”

What do you expect her to say. She’s the executive director of ASU Gammage and ASU vice president for cultural affairs

Oh, yes, she also wants you to know that new season subscriptions go on sale Monday, May 13. Subscriptions start at $195 for seven shows and are available at asugammage.com.

Here’s the lineup released Tuesday morning:

Miss Saigon, September 24-29, 2019
Anastasia, October 29-November 3, 2019
Summer, January 7-12, 2020
Fiddler on the Roof, January 28-February 2, 2020
Once on This Island, March 3-8, 2020
Mean Girls, April 21-26, 2020
Come From Away, May 26-31, 2020

SEASON OPTIONS

Blue Man Group, November 15-17, 2019
Beautiful, February 21-23, 2020
The Lion King, June 17- July 12, 2020

 
Stuart Warner is editor of New Times. He has been a journalist since the stoned ages of 1969, playing a major role on teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes. He is also the author of the biography JOCK: A Coach's Story.

