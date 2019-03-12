ASU Gammage Announces Its 2019-2020 Lineup of Broadway Favorites

Summer , a musical about disco queen Donna Summer, will be one of the highlights of the 2019-2020 ASU Gammage Broadway season.

From the Vietnam War to a “war” among teenage girls in a small Illinois town, from Donna Summer to Carole King, ASU Gammage’s 2019-2020 Broadway season will have, as you might expect, something for just about everybody who doesn’t like avant-garde theater.

That popular chestnut Miss Saigon and its helicopter will lead off the season on September 24.

Other productions include the romantic musical Anastasia; Summer, the musical about disco queen Donna Summer, yet another new production of Fiddler on the Roof, and yes, the return of The Lion King.