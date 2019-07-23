How You Can Snag $25 Tickets for The Book of Mormon at ASU Gammage

The national tour for The Book of Mormon, the wildly popular musical that explores the misguided efforts of Mormon missionaries in Africa, is returning to ASU Gammage in August.

Tickets are close to selling out, so they've announced a ticket lottery to increase your chances of seeing the irreverent Broadway show that earned nine Tony Awards in 2011, including one for best musical.

The show opens at ASU Gammage on Tuesday, August 6, and continues through Sunday, August 11. You can enter the lottery every day for the chance to purchase one or two $25 tickets. The number of tickets awarded through the lottery for any given performance will vary based on availability, so there's no way to know how many winners will be selected each time.

Regular ticket prices shift, depending on demand and availability. When we checked on Tuesday, June 23, the price range for available seats on opening night was $72 to $224. Tickets for closing night ranged from $40 to $225.

The lottery is happening at the ASU Gammage box office, located at 1200 South Forest Avenue. To participate, you need to be in line at the box office two-and-a-half hours before the start time for the performance you want to attend.

Be prepared for hot weather, with a hat and water bottle, plus anything else you typically use to keep cool this time of year. It's a killer musical, but it's not worth dying for.

Here are the performance times:

Tuesday, August 6, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 8, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 9, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 10, 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 10, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 11, 1 p.m.

Sunday, August 11, 6:30 p.m.

You'll fill out a card while you're in line, printing your name and indicating whether you want to buy one or two of the $25 tickets. Two hours before curtain time, names will be randomly drawn to determine who gets to

purchase the $25 tickets for that performance.

Of course, there's a bit of fine print. Only one entry is allowed per person, and winners have to be present for the drawing. You'll need to show a valid ID to buy the tickets, so don't forget to bring that along.

It never hurts to bring a big fat Sharpie, too. That way you'll be ready to station yourself near the stage door after the performance, where you might be able to snag some cast autographs to cap off your lucky night.