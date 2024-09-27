 Phoenix haunted houses and Halloween displays in 2024 | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Phoenix's best haunted houses and Halloween displays in 2024

Where to find your favorite haunts in the Valley during the Halloween season.
September 27, 2024
The scary season is officially here.
The scary season is officially here. Benjamin Leatherman
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Want to see something really scary? You’re not alone. It’s officially the Halloween season and everybody is in the mood for spooky fun.

Local commercial haunted attractions such as Fear Farm, Mill of Madness and Mesa’s Sanctum of Horror are happy to oblige and will serve up scares from now until the end of October. Professional haunters aren’t the only ones providing thrills and chills to the public, though.

For others, terror begins at home. Halloween die-hards across the Valley are transforming their residences into homespun haunted houses or creating gigantic displays filled with decorations galore.

You’ll find both commercial haunted attractions, DIY displays and home haunts around metro Phoenix for Halloween 2024 in the following guide. Read on and let the spirit move you.
click to enlarge
The entrance to Grovers Graves in north Phoenix.
Keif Martin

Home Haunts

Grovers Graves

17657 N. 42nd St.
A massive graveyard containing bizarre plants, fiendish jack-o’-lanterns, unique beasts and other colorfully strange creations crafted by artist Keif Martin adorns his north Phoenix yard. This year’s display features new items crafted from recycled materials, including a few ghost riders. Details: 6 to 9 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays; 6 to 10 p.m., Fridays through Sundays, from Oct. 2 to 31. Free.

Sadistik Cemetery

4645 W. State Ave., Glendale
You’ll encounter such haunting sights as creepy spiders, towering skeletons and demonic fiends lurking between the tombstones at this graveyard-like display. The colored glow of orange, green and red lights only enhance the chilling atmosphere. Details: Dusk to 8:30 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday; dusk to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. Free.

Canary Manor

18887 E. Canary Way, Queen Creek
Tawnee Spence’s long-running yard display is creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, featuring characters like Frankenstein and Freddy Krueger, as well as scenes set in a mausoleum and an impressive cemetery swamp. New this year: a pirate ship and skeletons escaping from a coffin. Details: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., nightly until Oct. 31.
click to enlarge
Eddie Shriner's Halloween display is not to be missed.
Benjamin Leatherman

Eddie Shriner's Home Haunt

2427 W. Vista Ave.
Eddie Shriner's Halloween display has to be seen to be believed. Hundreds of frightening figures, animatronic characters and life-sized creatures adorn his front yard or follow a winding path into the backyard. The menacing menagerie includes ghoulish and ghastly beings, horror film favorites and enough killer clowns to give you nightmares. Details: 6 to 9 p.m., Sundays to Thursdays; 6 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31. Free.

Hallowsevolve

12905 N. 147th Drive, Surprise
Terror runs deep at Krista and John Droski’s annual home Halloween display. This year, their two-story residence is decked out with a “Sea Legends of Old” theme. Expect ghost ships, tempting sirens and a mockup of Davy Jones's locker. Details: Dusk to 10 p.m., Oct. 25 to 27 and Oct. 31. Free, but donations of cash and nonperishable food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank are encouraged.

Phoenix Dead Rising

8611 N. 30th Drive
Nick Chryst transforms his yard into a ghostly haunt equipped with tombstones, enveloped in stage fog and eerily aglow with color. A legion of skeletons and other menacing characters are the resident ghouls, creating an ominous tableau beckoning all to explore. Details: 6 to 10 p.m., nightly from Oct. 11 to 31.
click to enlarge
The grinning plastic gourds of the Happy Haunted Pumpkin Patch.
Benjamin Leatherman

Happy Haunted Pumpkin Patch

18639 N. First Ave.
You might not find the Great Pumpkin outside Carl Jimenez’s home, but you will encounter 200 plastic jack-o’-lanterns lighting up his north Phoenix yard every evening in October. The horde of grinning gourds, both silly and spooky, will flicker in a 30-minute synchronized light show set to music starting Oct. 15. Details: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Oct. 1 to 31. Free.

Dreams of Darkness

1721 W. Villa Maria Drive
Kevin and Nicole Quenga's north Phoenix display celebrates "Toy Story" with a 12-foot-tall Woody, recreations of Sid's mutant toys, a zombie Forky, and Buzz Lightyear zooming through the air. Details: Dusk to 10 p.m. nightly until Halloween.

House of Fear

13837 N. 181st Ave., Surprise
Surprise couple Russ Dehlinger and Blanca Real transform their sprawling property into an outdoor walk-through haunt with multiple themed areas, freakish characters and grisly frights. This year, they’re planning all-new attractions and scares and will also have axe-throwing and Gellyball games outside. Details: 6:30 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturdays; 6 to 9 p.m., Sundays; 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31. Free, but donations are welcomed.
click to enlarge
Sally and Jack Skellington at the Scary Christmas House in Glendale.
Bob Spacy Jr.

Scary Christmas House

4431 W. Escuda Drive, Glendale
You don’t have to be Jack Skellington to enjoy this enormous Halloween display paying tribute to “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The Spacy family dresses up their two-story home with 120,000-plus lights and various characters, scenes and handmade props from the animated film, including Oogie Boogie and Sally. Details: 6 to 10 p.m., Sundays to Thursdays; 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, from Oct. 25 to 31. Free with donations to local families in need welcomed.

Skeleton House AZ

23625 N. 117th Drive, Sun City
This unique display is anything but bare bones. A parade of skeletons wearing cowboy hats and climbing light poles along 117th Avenue north of Pinnacle Peak Road leads to a western town with a hotel, saloon and other structures that’s populated with more bony figures. An animatronic skeleton show takes place from dusk until midnight on Oct. 18, 25, 26 and 31. Details: Dusk until dawn, nightly through Oct. 31.

Mount Mayhem

1740 E. Purdue Ave.
This neighborhood-run home haunt in north Phoenix has been frightening locals since 2009. This year, its teenage and adolescent cast will warp the space-time continuum and bring back characters and creatures from previous years, including Nosferatu, naughty demons and creep clowns. Details: 7 to 9:30 p.m., nightly from Oct. 27 to 31. Free, but donations are welcomed.
click to enlarge
The folks at Hellbilly Holler are dying to "meat" you.
Michaela Nastasia

Hellbilly Holler

14601 N. 40th Way
Stop by Hellbilly Holler in north Phoenix and soak in the southern-fried horror of the Valley’s most unique Halloween display. It’s a moonshine-drenched supernatural fever dream, packed with gore galore and filled with inbred cannibals, swamp witches, bone collectors and mysterious wendigos. Banjos are optional. Details: 7 to 9:30 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays; 7 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, from Oct. 18 to Nov. 2. Free.

The House of Haunts

8325 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale
Like a prolific slasher film franchise, this long-running home haunt created by Scottsdale’s Steve Birkett and his kids delivers thrills and chills each Halloween. Out front, an illuminated graveyard awaits. Inside, elaborate themed rooms feature special effects, trippy visuals, a creepy atmosphere and a laser-filled bayou. Expect a few surprises this year, including a new room. Details: 6:45 to 10 p.m., Oct. 26 to 31. Free.

42nd Haunt

4226 W. Park View Lane, Glendale
A towering castle wall hides the true terror within this popular walk-through home haunt. Inside, different rooms house scenes of body horror and medicine run amok as doctors perform unnecessary surgeries or conduct insidious experiments. Be warned: Expect a huge line on Halloween. Details: 6 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 18 to 26 and Oct. 31. A $5 donation is requested.
click to enlarge
Rowley’s Holiday House in Mesa is famous on
Omar Arreola

Rowley’s Holiday House

10458 E. Osage Ave., Mesa
David Rowley's TikTok-famous Halloween setup at his two-story home is epic. A pirate ship takes over the driveway, a Prohibition-era bar is recreated in the yard and towering skeletons and pumpkin people loom on the roof. The display even extends to a neighbor's house and includes a witch's hut while strings of purple lights zig-zag over their street. Details: Dusk to 10 p.m., nightly from Oct. 1 to Nov. 7. Free.

Terror Nights Haunted House

511 E. La Donna Drive, Tempe
The Stoudt family of Tempe scares up a good time at its popular DIY walk-through haunt. Frights await around every corner inside themed areas like "Maniac's Revenge" and "Dining Room of the Dead" and characters like Michael Myers are known to accost visitors. Consider yourself warned, mortals. Details: 7 to 10 p.m., Oct. 26 to 30. Free, but donations are accepted and nonperishable food items will be collected for local charities.

Haunted Graveyard

8414 E. Valley Vista Drive, Scottsdale
Scottsdale’s Haunted Graveyard is the Valley’s best-known DIY Halloween haunt and with good reason. It’s a massive endeavor and multimedia experience encompassing the front, side and backyards of the three-bedroom home of the Birkett family. A graveyard with animatronic headstones and a fire-breathing dragon occupies the front yard. The garage houses a cramped, claustrophobia-inducing maze through a decrepit mansion. Along the side of the house are haunted mine tunnels leading to a spooky scene. Arrive early, since lines are common. Details: 6:30 to 10 p.m., nightly from Oct. 25 to 31. Admission is $5.
click to enlarge
The spooky cast of local haunted house Terror in Tolleson, which had a booth at Mad Monster Party 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman
Professional Haunted Houses

Terror in Tolleson

9105 W. Van Buren St., Tolleson, 602-303-0179
The proprietors of Terror in Tolleson performed a little haunted house necromancy this year by purchasing the remains of the defunct local Halloween haunt The Crypt and resurrecting it as a separate attraction. Local haunted house enthusiasts can now encounter familiar frights or wander through Terror in Tolleson’s labyrinth of hallways and passages featuring different “scare zones” along with obstacles and surprises. Details: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays; 7 to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays, until Nov. 2. Tickets start at $35 per person.

AZ Field of Screams

5726 N. 75th Ave., Glendale, 602-999-3276
Glendale’s quaint Tolmachoff Farms goes from bucolic to bone-chilling every October when fiendish creatures and chainsaw-wielding freaks roam its haunted corn maze in search of fresh meat. Follow a darkened, mile-long dirt path through the disorienting five-acre field and discover numerous twists, turns and jump-scares along the way. Details: 7 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, from Oct. 4 to 28, and Oct. 31. Tickets are $25 per person.

Mill of Madness

3749 E. Atlanta Ave., 480-631-3021
Mill of Madness features an engaging plot (spoiler: it involves unraveling a conspiracy surrounding a drug experience gone awry), cutting-edge special effects, immersive environments, carefully crafted sets, realistic props and owners who are involved in the indie horror industry. Details: 7 to 10 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, from Oct. 4 to 20; 7 to 10 p.m., nightly, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2. Tickets start at $24.99.
click to enlarge A haunted house actor in costume.
One of the malevolent monsters inside 13th Floor Haunted House
13th Floor Entertainment

13th Floor Haunted House

2710 W. Bell Road, #1180, 602-456-2250
Fun and frights take place both inside and outside at 13th Floor. Patrons can encounter food vendors and costumed characters while waiting in line to get into the 40,000-square-foot Halloween favorite. Awaiting them inside are three attractions — “Dead Again,” “The Cemetary of Lost Souls” and “Lycans Curse — and numerous scares. Details: 7 p.m., nightly, until Nov. 2. Tickets start at $29.99.

Scarizona Scaregrounds

1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, 480-444-2590
Mesa's Scarizona Scaregrounds offers twice the terror with two haunted attractions: “Mayhem in the Madness,” which features “chaos, disorder, bedlam and havoc” alongside plenty of scares, and “Startled Darkness,” a blackout attraction with no light whatsoever, filled with constant sounds, jolts, and unseen menaces that induce panic. Details: 7 to 9 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays and Oct. 4 and 5; 7 to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $24.95 per person.
click to enlarge A trio of haunted house actors in costume.
A motley crew of characters at Sanctum of Horror in Mesa.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Sanctum of Horror

6525 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, 480-200-8163
Boasting two different attractions, this Mesa haunted house at Superstition Springs Mall offers you the chance to choose your fate: Enter “The Breach,” an abandoned military bunker where a series of experiments have gone awry, and risk encountering aliens and zombies. Or you can subject yourself to the “Sanctum of Horror” and cross paths with an escaped mental patient named Lenore seeking revenge against those who wronged her. Live entertainment and food vendors are in the parking lot if you survive. Details: 7 p.m., Fridays through Sundays, on Oct. 4 to 5; 7 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, from Oct. 10 to 20; 7 p.m., nightly, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2. Tickets are $25 per person.

Fear Farm

6801 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, 623-866-5378
Fear Farm turns 25 this year and is still metro Phoenix’s largest Halloween attraction. The 40-acre “haunted fairgrounds” offers four haunts — “Dead Hour,” “Clown Alley,” “Nautical Nightmare” and “Carnage” — plus a corn maze, carnival rides, food vendors and roaming characters. Just in time for its anniversary, Fear Farm has added a zombie shooting range called “The Graveyard Shift” and the “Phobia” sensory overload experience. Details. 7 p.m., nightly, until Nov. 2. Tickets start at $29.99.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
Get into the spooky spirit at these Phoenix shops

Shopping

Get into the spooky spirit at these Phoenix shops

By Kelly Walsh
Miss Navajo Nation pageant merges traditional and modern Diné customs

Arts & Culture News

Miss Navajo Nation pageant merges traditional and modern Diné customs

By Brianna Chappie | Cronkite News
Phoenix Zoo lion cubs officially have names after public votes tallied

Animals

Phoenix Zoo lion cubs officially have names after public votes tallied

By Jennifer Goldberg
See Arizona natural wonders on Free National Park Day this weekend

Outdoors

See Arizona natural wonders on Free National Park Day this weekend

By Janessa Hilliard and Lynn Trimble
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation