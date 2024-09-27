Phoenix's best haunted houses and Halloween displays in 2024

Audio By Carbonatix
[
{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size",
"component": "18478561",
"insertPoint": "2",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "2",
"watchElement": ".fdn-content-body",
"astAdList": [
{
"adType": "rectangle",
"displayTargets": "mobile"
}
]
},{
"name": "Editor Picks",
"component": "16759093",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "1",
"watchElement": ".fdn-content-body",
"astAdList": [
{
"adType": "rectangleLeft",
"displayTargets": "desktop|tablet"
},{
"adType": "rectangleRight",
"displayTargets": "desktop|tablet|mobile"
}
]
},{
"name": "Inline Links",
"component": "17980324",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "16759092",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25,
"watchElement": ".fdn-content-body",
"astAdList": [
{
"adType": "rectangleLeft",
"displayTargets": "desktop|tablet"
},{
"adType": "rectangleRight",
"displayTargets": "desktop|tablet|mobile"
}
]
},{
"name": "Inline Links",
"component": "17980324",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 24
},{
"name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "16759094",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 24,
"watchElement": ".fdn-content-body",
"astAdList": [
{
"adType": "leaderboardInlineContent",
"displayTargets": "desktop|tablet"
},{
"adType": "tower",
"displayTargets": "mobile"
}
]
}
]