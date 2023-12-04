Comedian Bill Burr is coming to Phoenix. How to get tickets

Actor and comedian Bill Burr announced Monday a 2024 national tour, and Phoenix is on the list.
He'll bring the "Bill Burr Live" tour to Arizona Financial Theatre on April 25, 2024.
Burr is a veteran film and television star whose credits include "Reservation Dogs," "The King of Staten Island," "Breaking Bad" and "The Mandalorian." His film "Old Dads," which he directed, co-wrote and stars in, debuted on Netflix in October.
General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday. Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Visit Bill Burr's website
for details and tickets.
Feb. 16, Rancho Mirage, Calif., The Show - Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
Feb. 22, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
Feb. 23, Vancouver, Rogers Arena – JFL Vancouver
Feb. 24, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
March 8, Gary, Ind., Hard Rock Live
March 9, Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
March 10, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
March 21, St Louis, Fox Theatre
April 25, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
May 16, Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
May 17, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
May 18, Winston-Salem, N.C., Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 5, Denver, Bellco Theatre
June 19, San Jose, Calif., San Jose Civic